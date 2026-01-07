The Blue Collar Recruiter Launches Leadership & Management Training Built For Skilled Trades Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter is proud to introduce Blue Collar Masters: Leadership & Management Development Program, a 15-week training course designed to cultivate strong leaders in the skilled trades. Participants will gain practical skills for leading teams, overseeing operations, and driving sustainable business growth. Classes begin January 15, 2026.

Offered at $2,995, the program equips participants with the tools, insights, and confidence to take on management roles and make a lasting impact within their organizations.

Program Highlights

. Weekly live online training with interactive discussions

. Practical assignments tied to participants' businesses

. Leadership development in communication, accountability, and team growth

. Management mastery in budgets, profitability, KPIs, and performance reviews

. Real-world simulations, role-play, and case studies

. Certification upon completion

Led by Proven Industry Leaders

Troy Latuff – Co-Founder & CEO, The Blue Collar Recruiter and Virtual Trade School

Troy Latuff brings more than two decades of experience in the skilled trades, having owned and managed multiple home service businesses ranging from small operations to multimillion-dollar enterprises. His career has been built on developing teams, scaling revenue, and building companies from the ground up. As the founder of The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR) and The Blue Collar Virtual Trade School (VTS), Troy has pioneered innovative recruiting and training models that are redefining how contractors find and develop talent across North America.

Chad Huddleson – National Operator & Business Builder, Blue Collar Home Services

With more than 25 years of experience in the skilled trades, Chad Huddleson has established a national presence as a proven operator and business builder. Beginning his career as an HVAC technician, he advanced into leadership roles where he successfully launched and scaled service companies from scratch-transforming them into multimillion-dollar operations. Over the years, Chad has trained, mentored, and inspired teams across the country, developing systems that combine operational excellence with strong customer-first values. Today, as General Manager of Blue Collar Home Services, Chad brings his national expertise and real-world insights to help shape the next generation of blue-collar leaders.

Building the Future of Skilled Trades Leadership

“Technical skills alone don't build successful businesses-leadership and management do,” said Troy Latuff.“This program is about giving rising leaders the tools they need to grow people, profits, and long-term success.”

Chad Huddleson added,“I've built businesses from the ground up and know the challenges owners and managers face every day. This program delivers the real-world solutions that drive both growth and people development.”

Enrollment Information

. Program Start Date: January 15, 2026

. Cost: $2,995 per participant

. Seats are limited – early enrollment encouraged

. How to Register: Visit TheBlueCollarRecruiter or call 1-512-354-1109

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

The Blue Collar Recruiter is a national leader in skilled trades recruiting, training, and workforce development. With its Virtual Trade School, recruiting services, job board, and leadership development programs, TBCR helps business owners grow smarter and faster while creating career opportunities for thousands of skilled workers nationwide.