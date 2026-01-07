Stuart Salmon



I research Colonial America and the American Revolutionary War era. My PhD research was on Loyalist soldiers in the American Revolutionary War and examined their motivation and their social histories. For many years I worked as a researcher and latterly assistant editor on the Bernard Papers Project. I have worked on other research projects including one on Belgian Refugees in the First World War. I am currently researching British Officers who served in the American Revolutionary War and presented a paper on them at the 2022 conference of the Eighteenth Century Society of Scottish Studies.



2012–present Tutor in History, University of Edinburgh –present Tutor in history, University of Stirling

2010 University of Stirling, PhD

