Stuart Salmon
- Tutor in History, University of Stirling Tutor in History, University of Edinburgh
I research Colonial America and the American Revolutionary War era. My PhD research was on Loyalist soldiers in the American Revolutionary War and examined their motivation and their social histories. For many years I worked as a researcher and latterly assistant editor on the Bernard Papers Project. I have worked on other research projects including one on Belgian Refugees in the First World War. I am currently researching British Officers who served in the American Revolutionary War and presented a paper on them at the 2022 conference of the Eighteenth Century Society of Scottish Studies.Experience
- 2012–present Tutor in History, University of Edinburgh –present Tutor in history, University of Stirling
- 2010 University of Stirling, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment