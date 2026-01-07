Readybid To Showcase Next-Generation AI Innovations At Global Travel Procurement Summit 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 7, 2026 6:26 am - ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool will feature deeper integration with predictive analytics, allowing enterprises to forecast rate fluctuations and supplier responses across multiple regions.

San Diego, CA - 7 January 2026:

ReadyBid, the global pioneer in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation, has announced its participation at the Global Travel Procurement Summit 2026, where it will unveil a new generation of AI-powered solutions built to redefine how corporations manage hotel procurement, supplier negotiations, and rate compliance. The event, scheduled for late February in Singapore, is expected to draw thousands of business travel and procurement professionals from across the world.

During the summit, ReadyBid will debut three transformative upgrades to its platform: an enhanced AI negotiation engine, a predictive hotel sourcing tool for global procurement teams, and a new sustainability performance analytics module. Together, these features represent the company's vision for an era of fully autonomous and intelligent travel procurement.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, stated,“2026 is the year of intelligent transformation. The capabilities we're bringing to market allow organizations to move beyond automation and into proactive decision-making. Our new AI tools anticipate outcomes, manage negotiations in real time, and deliver transparency never before possible in corporate hotel procurement.”

ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool will feature deeper integration with predictive analytics, allowing enterprises to forecast rate fluctuations and supplier responses across multiple regions. The hotel sourcing tool will gain real-time adaptability - adjusting sourcing recommendations based on live market conditions, travel patterns, and demand cycles.

The new sustainability analytics module, built into the Smart Sustainability Index, enables corporations to measure the ESG performance of each supplier and incorporate it into the procurement scoring process. This aligns directly with 2026's growing emphasis on responsible and ethical business travel management.

In addition to product demonstrations, ReadyBid will host a keynote session titled“AI, Sustainability, and the New Era of Predictive Hotel Procurement.” Friedmann will share ReadyBid's long-term vision for data convergence, predictive sourcing, and machine-learning governance in global travel technology.

The summit marks ReadyBid's first major global event appearance of 2026 and highlights its ongoing mission to empower procurement teams through intelligence, integration, and automation.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its intelligent platform empowers enterprises and travel management companies to streamline sourcing, enhance negotiations, and achieve complete transparency across global business travel management programs.

