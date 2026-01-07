AAHA Names Dr. Brady Beale As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA ) today announced the appointment of Brady Beale, VMD, DACVO, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Dr. Beale will succeed Guylaine Charette, DVM, who has served as interim CEO.

"During my time at AAHA, I've been continually inspired by our dedicated team and passionate members,” said Dr. Charette.“Dr. Beale is joining us at a pivotal moment, and her unique blend of clinical expertise and operational leadership is exactly what AAHA needs to build on our momentum. I'm confident she will bring fresh perspectives that will benefit our entire community."

Dr. Beale brings extensive leadership experience in veterinary medicine and hospital management to AAHA. She currently serves as Associate Dean of Clinical Enterprise at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine at the Matthew J. Ryan Hospital, where she also holds the positions of Hospital Director and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Parva Bezrutczyk, President of AAHA's Board of Directors, shared,“This is an exciting and celebratory moment for AAHA and the veterinary community. Dr. Beale brings an extraordinary depth of experience, visionary leadership, and a genuine passion for supporting veterinary professionals and advancing animal health. Her unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, combined with her exceptional leadership while at one of the nation's premier veterinary institutions, uniquely positions her to advance AAHA's mission. We are thrilled and confident that with Dr. Beale's guidance, AAHA will continue to elevate the standard of veterinary care while expanding its reach, relevance, and impact for member practices."

Dr. Beale graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) in 2002, where she served as President of the Student Chapter of the American Veterinary Medical Association. Following an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at Penn Vet, she completed a three-year residency in comparative ophthalmology at North Carolina State University in 2006, earning diplomate status from the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists.

After working in private practice, Dr. Beale returned to Penn Vet in 2015, focusing on clinical ophthalmology at Ryan Hospital and teaching communication in the student curriculum. She became the Hospital Director and Chief Medical Officer in 2021, and her strategic initiatives have centered on team culture and safety, operational optimization, and continuous improvement in care. Her unique combination of experiences has positioned her to understand both the daily realities of veterinary practice and the strategic needs of healthcare organizations.

“I am honored to lead AAHA into its next chapter,” said Dr. Beale.“AAHA's mission resonates deeply with me, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the team who are dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals today. I look forward to learning from our staff, board, and membership about how we can preserve what makes AAHA invaluable while exploring new ways to serve the profession."

About the American Animal Hospital Association

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals across the United States and Canada based on standards linked to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. With accreditation partners in South Korea, Japan, and China, this initiative is expanding internationally. Our mission is to simplify the path to excellence in veterinary practices. In veterinary medicine, accreditation is optional. The AAHA-accredited logo serves as the most reliable sign that a practice has undergone evaluation by an independent party. Look for the AAHA logo at your local animal hospital or use the accredited hospital locator on aaha to find one.