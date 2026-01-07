Genmab Partners With Anthropic To Accelerate Research And Development Through Agentic Artificial Intelligence

Supports Genmab's ambition to build an AI-enabled innovation model that advances the company's vision of bringing transformative antibody medicines to patients



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB ) a nnounced today a partnership with Anthropic to advance and enhance the company's r esearch and d evelopment (R&D) processes through the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities .

Under the agreement, Genmab and Anthropic will design and deploy custom, Claude-powered agentic AI solutions to support Genmab's clinical development priorities. Genmab's teams will use Claude to accelerate data processing, analysis, and document generation within defined guardrails and with human oversight to streamline complex operational activities, enhance agility, and improve consistency in supporting Genmab's clinical programs as they progress toward key regulatory milestones.

"This partnership represents a step forward in Genmab's transformation toward a more scalable, efficient, and digitally enabled R&D engine aligned with the company's AI strategy,” said Tahamtan Ahmadi, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Head of Experimental Medicines, Genmab. "By reducing manual burden and enabling greater scale across our operations, our partnership with Anthropic will empower our teams to focus more time on high-value scientific and strategic work, with the goal of accelerating our path to patient impact."

Genmab continues to advance several late-stage investigational antibody medicines across solid tumors and hematological malignancies and is investing in state-of-the-art digital and AI-driven capabilities that will further support the expansion and execution of its growing pipeline.

"Clinical development is critical, heavily regulated, and directly tied to patient outcomes. This is why we're partnering with an innovative and patient-focused biotech company like Genmab as they apply AI to support their clinical development process,” said Kate Jensen, Head of Americas at Anthropic.“We're working closely with Genmab to deploy Claude and build custom agentic solutions with the intention to help their team focus on the hard problems that require human expertise and get therapies to patients faster.”

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Jyoti Sharma, Director, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 480 9844; E: ...

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: ...

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend” and“plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

Media Release no. 02

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S

Carl Jacobsens Vej 30

2500 Valby

Denmark







Attachment

010726_i02_MR_AI R&D