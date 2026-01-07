Edible Garden Completes Sale Of Net Operating Losses And Receives Approximately $3.35 Million In Proceeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction Converts Tax Assets Into Non-Dilutive Capital, Strengthening the Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Strategic Flexibility

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that it has completed the sale of its net operating losses (“NOLs”) under the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's (“NJEDA”) Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program (the“Program”) and has received gross proceeds of approximately $3.35 million.

Through the NJEDA Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, qualified New Jersey-based technology and innovation-driven companies are permitted to transfer certain unused New Jersey net operating losses and research and development tax credits to approved corporate buyers in exchange for cash. The Program is designed to provide eligible companies with access to non-dilutive, tax-free capital without issuing equity or incurring additional debt.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented,“The completion of this NOL sale reflects an important step in strengthening the Company's financial position. By monetizing previously unused New Jersey net operating losses, we converted tax assets into immediate, non-dilutive liquidity that further strengthens our balance sheet, enhances financial liquidity, and builds on the progress we have made in improving our cash flow position through disciplined execution across the business. This enhanced financial flexibility allows us to support ongoing operations, continue investing in our core business, and evaluate disciplined capital allocation decisions as we pursue strategic initiatives focused on growth and operational efficiency. With a stronger balance sheet, we believe Edible Garden is well positioned to deploy capital in ways that support sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

