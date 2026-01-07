403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Unveils Plan to Boost AI-Industrial Internet Integration
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has introduced a comprehensive work plan aimed at intensifying the integration of the industrial internet with artificial intelligence (AI). This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reinforce the nation’s manufacturing capabilities.
By 2028, the plan envisions significant progress in merging AI with industrial networks, with upgrades to new-generation systems expected in no fewer than 50,000 enterprises.
The document also highlights the need to establish high-quality datasets across 20 major industries and nurture a group of intelligent solution providers. These efforts are designed to encourage coordinated modernization among large, medium, and small businesses.
China is accelerating the adoption of AI in manufacturing to restructure its industrial foundation and climb higher in the global value chain. As an example, Shanghai rolled out a three-year "AI plus manufacturing" program in August, introducing measures to achieve breakthroughs in industrial intelligence technologies.
By 2028, the plan envisions significant progress in merging AI with industrial networks, with upgrades to new-generation systems expected in no fewer than 50,000 enterprises.
The document also highlights the need to establish high-quality datasets across 20 major industries and nurture a group of intelligent solution providers. These efforts are designed to encourage coordinated modernization among large, medium, and small businesses.
China is accelerating the adoption of AI in manufacturing to restructure its industrial foundation and climb higher in the global value chain. As an example, Shanghai rolled out a three-year "AI plus manufacturing" program in August, introducing measures to achieve breakthroughs in industrial intelligence technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment