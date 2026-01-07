MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TenX Protocols to Add BONK via Broader Ecosystem Partnership with BONK Contributors Company Acquiring BONK Tokens

January 07, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: TenX Protocols Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, announces the acquisition of BONK ("BONK"), a leading community-driven asset on the Solana network, for inclusion in the Company's Digital Asset Treasury.

The acquisition of BONK forms part of TenX's broader relationship with BONK Contributors, a team of core contributors and early builders in the BONK ecosystem. As disclosed in the Company's Filing Statement dated November 25, 2025, TenX is working with BONK Contributors to advance educational initiatives, increase awareness of digital assets, and promote the Company's staking and infrastructure services across emerging blockchain ecosystems. Through this relationship, the parties intend to collaborate on efforts to expand the BONK ecosystem and support the growth of next-generation decentralized technologies.

In alignment with these objectives, and as of January 5, 2026, TenX has acquired approximately 219,737,766,594.9 BONK tokens, with an aggregate cost of approximately C$$0.00001138, through a combination of open-market and over-the-counter purchases. The BONK acquisitions were funded using cash on hand from the Company's previously completed financing, which closed on August 18, 2025. The acquisition of BONK forms part of the Company's broader digital asset treasury strategy and supports its validator, staking, and ecosystem participation activities.

"We're excited to welcome TenX as a supporter of the BONK ecosystem and to see $BONK included in their asset strategy," said Mitchell Rudy, BONK Core Contributor. "We look forward to exploring additional ways to collaborate and to support TenX's cross-chain initiatives. BONK will continue to serve as a strong social and application-focused component within TenX's high-performance blockchain strategy."

A Revenue-Generating Ecosystem With Growing Utility

BONK has evolved beyond its origins as a culturally driven meme asset to become a broad ecosystem of applications, protocols, and cash-flow-generating products built on the Solana network. According to third-party research, including Blockworks Research, BONK has millions of holders and hundreds of integrations, BONK has become a key economic and cultural driver of activity across Solana.

Alignment With TenX's Digital Asset Strategy

"Our objective is to support digital assets that are backed by real economic activity, generate recurring revenue, and represent meaningful participation in emerging blockchain ecosystems," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX Protocols. "Our relationship with BONK Contributors and our acquisition of BONK reflect our commitment to contributing to ecosystem development while expanding our exposure to revenue-generating, high-engagement networks."

BONK employs a deflationary token model tied to protocol usage, resulting in more than 12 trillion tokens being removed from circulation since inception, approximately a 10% reduction, which is intended to create a structurally accretive environment for existing tokenholders [Blockworks Research ].

"Within Solana, BONK has become an economic engine powering applications, attracting users, and distributing value throughout the network," added Cybula. "Its incentive structures and growing utility make BONK highly complementary to our participation in high-throughput blockchains."

A Broader Strategy for Active Participation

TenX provides public markets exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchain networks through active participation in staking, validator operations, and digital-asset treasury management.

By adding BONK to its inventory of digital assets, TenX expands its opportunity set to include participation in revenue-generating applications and community-driven networks that demonstrate accelerating economic activity.

"The emergence of cash-flowing ecosystems on top of blockchain infrastructure is a key trend we want to capture," said Cybula. "We believe BONK is demonstrating a scalable model for community-driven networks that produce measurable economic output."

About TenX and Management

TenX is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates staking infrastructure, seeks to earn cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit .

Contact

Mat Cybula, CEO

...

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

...

(437) 476-0740

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TenX Protocols Inc.