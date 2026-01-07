Japanese-Jordanian Fertilizer Company Signs Three-Year Collective Agreement With Union

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 7 (Petra) -- The General Trade Union of Workers in Mining and Metal Industries on Wednesday signed a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Nippon Jordan Fertilizer Company, a joint venture between Jordan and Japan, providing several benefits and financial incentives for the company's employees.According to a union statement, the agreement was reached through direct dialogue and negotiation between the two parties. It was signed by the company's General Manager, Abdul Wahab Rawad, and by the union president, Khaled Fanatseh, and officially deposited with the Ministry of Labor.The agreement includes an increase in the cost-of-living allowance for all current employees, effective January 1, 2026, for both permanent staff and fixed-term contract employees. The allowance will be a fixed sum and excluded from the basic salary, with the company committed to paying the increase over the next two years.The contract also introduces a cost-of-living allowance clause for fixed-term employment contracts, maintains the annual production bonus as a percentage of net operating profits, and provides a one-time lump-sum bonus in February 2026 for employees employed as of December 31, 2025.Health insurance coverage will be extended to the families of employees on fixed-term contracts, subject to the company's terms and conditions. Additional benefits related to the savings fund will apply, and new fixed-term employees who had not previously worked for the company are included.The agreement further establishes a fixed administrative responsibility allowance for department managers, section heads, and division heads, and increases the permissible period of authorized absence eligible for the monthly field allowance from three to 16 days per month, subject to approved recommendations.