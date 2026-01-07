Abstract Infosys Announces The Launch Of Additional Digital Marketing Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 6, 2026 5:23 am - Abstract Infosys launches new digital marketing services, including social media marketing, website design & development, and SEO, helping businesses strengthen their online presence, attract customers, and achieve sustainable growth in Nepal.

Abstract Infosys, a leading digital marketing agency based in Nepal, has announced the expansion of its digital marketing services with the launch of Social Media Marketing, Website Design and Development, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services. These new offerings are designed to help businesses, startups, and agencies strengthen their online presence, attract the right audience, and drive measurable results in a digital-first world.

The expansion reflects Abstract Infosys' commitment to providing comprehensive, end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the unique needs of modern businesses, combining creativity, technology, and data-driven strategies.

Responding to the Growing Digital Needs of Businesses

In today's digital landscape, businesses must go beyond simply having an online presence; they need professional, well-optimized digital strategies to reach their target audience, build trust, and grow revenue.

Abstract Infosys identified that many businesses and agencies struggle to manage multiple digital marketing channels effectively while maintaining quality and consistency. By introducing social media marketing, website design and development, and SEO services, the agency now provides a complete digital ecosystem to support both internal teams and external partners.

Social Media Marketing Services

The new Social Media Marketing services focus on creating meaningful connections between businesses and their audiences. Abstract Infosys helps clients develop content strategies, manage social platforms, run targeted campaigns, and track engagement to ensure measurable results.

These services are designed to:

1. Increase brand visibility and awareness

2. Engage and retain followers

3. Convert social audiences into loyal customers

4. Provide actionable insights through performance analytics

By managing campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other platforms, Abstract Infosys ensures businesses maintain a consistent and professional online presence.

Website Design and Development Services

The newly launched Website Design and Development services aim to create professional, user-friendly, and responsive websites that reflect a brand's identity while optimizing for performance and conversions.

Abstract Infosys approaches web design with a focus on:

1. Clean, modern layouts that enhance user experience

2. Mobile responsiveness for seamless access across devices

3. Fast-loading websites for better engagement and SEO performance

4. Conversion-oriented design to turn visitors into customers

5. Integration with social and marketing tools for consistent branding

Whether building corporate websites, landing pages, or custom solutions, Abstract Infosys ensures each project supports business goals and enhances credibility online.

SEO Services

In addition to web development, Abstract Infosys offers Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to help businesses rank higher on search engines, drive organic traffic, and gain long-term visibility.

The SEO solutions include:

1. Keyword research and content optimization

2. On-page and technical SEO improvements

3. Link-building and authority growth strategies

4. Competitor analysis and market research

5. Regular reporting and performance tracking

These services are tailored for businesses and agencies looking to improve online search performance and attract customers actively searching for their products or services.

A Human-Centered Approach

“Digital marketing should be simple, transparent, and focused on real business results,” said Ashok Shrestha, Manager at Abstract Infosys.“With these new services, we want to become a true partner for our clients, supporting their growth with solutions that are easy to implement, measurable, and scalable.”

The agency emphasizes collaboration, offering personalized strategies and clear communication throughout every project. This approach ensures clients feel confident in their digital initiatives and see tangible outcomes from their investment.

Serving Local and Global Clients

Based in Nepal, Abstract Infosys works with both local and international clients, including small businesses, startups, and established brands. By combining deep understanding of the local market with global digital marketing standards, the agency helps clients compete effectively in their industry while maximizing ROI.

With this expanded portfolio, Abstract Infosys positions itself as a reliable partner for businesses and agencies seeking comprehensive, scalable, and performance-driven digital marketing solutions.

About Abstract Infosys

Abstract Infosys is a Nepal-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, social media marketing, website design & development, and full-service digital solutions. The agency focuses on delivering honest, transparent, and measurable results for businesses of all sizes. With a client-centered approach and a commitment to long-term partnerships, Abstract Infosys helps brands turn digital opportunities into sustainable growth.