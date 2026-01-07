403
Russia stands in solidarity with Venezuela
Venezuela’s former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in on Monday as interim head of state. Moscow characterized the transition as a stabilizing move aimed at preserving institutional continuity and preventing political disorder.
In a statement released Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the leadership change reflected Caracas’ resolve to “assure unity” and “mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis.” The ministry emphasized Russia’s “unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and Government” and reiterated its readiness to extend all necessary assistance.
“We firmly insist that Venezuela should have the guaranteed right to determine its destiny on its own, without any destructive interference from the outside,” the statement said, adding that Latin America and the Caribbean “must remain a zone of peace.”
The appointment of Rodriguez followed a ruling by Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Saturday, which directed her to assume the role of interim president. Shortly after Maduro’s removal by US forces, Rodriguez declared that Venezuela “will never return to being the colony of another empire.” She later signaled openness to dialogue with Washington, provided relations are conducted in a “balanced and respectful” manner.
US President Donald Trump responded with a warning on Sunday, saying Rodriguez would face a “bigger price” than her predecessor “if she doesn’t do what’s right.”
At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Russia’s envoy to the UN condemned Washington’s actions as “international banditry,” accusing the US of seeking “unlimited control over natural resources.”
Moscow has previously demanded Maduro’s immediate release from US custody. China, along with several BRICS and Global South countries, has also voiced strong opposition to Washington’s actions in Venezuela.
