403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reaffirms Support for Venezuela Amid Political Turmoil
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed solidarity with its long-standing partner Venezuela “in the face of blatant neo-colonial threats and external armed aggression,” according to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, days after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro.
Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as Venezuela’s vice president, was sworn in on Monday as the nation’s interim leader.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the transition as evidence of Caracas’ resolve to “assure unity” and “mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis.” Moscow reiterated its “unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and Government.”
The ministry emphasized that Russia is prepared to extend all necessary assistance to Venezuela. “We firmly insist that Venezuela should have the guaranteed right to determine its destiny on its own, without any destructive interference from the outside,” the statement read, stressing that Latin America and the Caribbean “must remain a zone of peace.”
On Saturday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court directed Rodriguez, who has held the vice presidency since 2018, to assume the role of interim president.
Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as Venezuela’s vice president, was sworn in on Monday as the nation’s interim leader.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the transition as evidence of Caracas’ resolve to “assure unity” and “mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis.” Moscow reiterated its “unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and Government.”
The ministry emphasized that Russia is prepared to extend all necessary assistance to Venezuela. “We firmly insist that Venezuela should have the guaranteed right to determine its destiny on its own, without any destructive interference from the outside,” the statement read, stressing that Latin America and the Caribbean “must remain a zone of peace.”
On Saturday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court directed Rodriguez, who has held the vice presidency since 2018, to assume the role of interim president.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment