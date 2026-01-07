403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Experts Urge Taking Trump’s Greenland Ambitions Seriously
(MENAFN) Specialists have cautioned that U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland, following the military intervention in Venezuela, should be considered a significant danger, reflecting broader tendencies in his foreign policy.
Mark Kersten of the University of the Fraser Valley in Canada, Rasmus Sinding Sondergaard, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS), and Trita Parsi, vice president of the Quincy Institute, spoke to a news agency about Trump’s latest remarks concerning Greenland.
Kersten argued that the possibility of a U.S. strike on Greenland is genuine and must be treated as an urgent matter by the global community. He stressed that Trump’s conduct in international affairs appears to undermine the very foundations of international law.
He pointed out that Trump’s admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin during the annexation of Ukraine, his backing of Israeli actions in the West Bank, and threats of annexation toward Greenland and even Canada should be viewed as interconnected developments rather than isolated incidents.
According to Kersten, Trump interprets any sign of weakness as an opening to exploit and dominate, making it essential for states to respond with firm, collective support for the rule of law.
Sondergaard noted that while the prevailing view in Copenhagen is that the probability of a U.S. military strike on Greenland remains low, such a scenario cannot be entirely dismissed when it involves Trump, which makes the situation particularly troubling.
Mark Kersten of the University of the Fraser Valley in Canada, Rasmus Sinding Sondergaard, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS), and Trita Parsi, vice president of the Quincy Institute, spoke to a news agency about Trump’s latest remarks concerning Greenland.
Kersten argued that the possibility of a U.S. strike on Greenland is genuine and must be treated as an urgent matter by the global community. He stressed that Trump’s conduct in international affairs appears to undermine the very foundations of international law.
He pointed out that Trump’s admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin during the annexation of Ukraine, his backing of Israeli actions in the West Bank, and threats of annexation toward Greenland and even Canada should be viewed as interconnected developments rather than isolated incidents.
According to Kersten, Trump interprets any sign of weakness as an opening to exploit and dominate, making it essential for states to respond with firm, collective support for the rule of law.
Sondergaard noted that while the prevailing view in Copenhagen is that the probability of a U.S. military strike on Greenland remains low, such a scenario cannot be entirely dismissed when it involves Trump, which makes the situation particularly troubling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment