403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CLEAR2O® Expands Its Filtration Innovation Into RV Air Quality With Launch Of Dustguardtm RV Air Filters
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Applica Water Products, LLC. - CLEAR2O ®, a family-owned company known for thoughtfully engineered RV filtration solutions, is entering a new category in 2026 with the launch of CLEAR2O® DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters, debuting at the Florida RV Supershow in January.
Designed to make life on the road more comfortable and carefree, DustGUARDTM brings the brand's proven filtration philosophy-smart design, practical innovation, and RV-friendly simplicity-into the air RVers breathe every day.
“Every RV journey is an invitation to explore,” said Keith Bernard, President at CLEAR2O®.“From mountain air to desert roads and forest campgrounds, the scenery is unforgettable-but dust, pollen, and airborne particles come with it. While you can't control the air outside your RV, you can take control of the air inside.”
From Water to Air: A Natural Next Step for CLEAR2O®
In 2025, CLEAR2O® introduced the CLEAR2O® Total Filtration Water System (CTFS8000)-a robust 2-in-1 RV water filtration system featuring a washable, reusable pre-filter paired with a replaceable solid carbon filter. Purposefully designed to reduce plastic waste, save space, and simplify setup, the CTFS8000 measures just 10 inches tall and weighs only 3 pounds-addressing the space and weight limitations familiar to RV owners.
DustGUARDTM represents the next evolution of that same design mindset.
“As a small, family-owned business, we don't innovate for innovation's sake,” added Keith Bernard.“We design products that solve real problems RVers face every day-limited space, maintenance fatigue, and the desire to enjoy the outdoors without bringing it all inside.”
Introducing CLEAR2O® DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters
CLEAR2O® DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters are engineered to help RVers breathe easier wherever the road takes them. Using high-performance tackified polyester media, DustGUARDTM filters are designed to capture and hold dust, pollen, and airborne particles before they circulate through an RV's living space.
The distinctive blue and white media works quietly in the background, helping reduce airborne irritants so the air inside feels cleaner, fresher, and more comfortable-mile after mile.
With a MERV 6 rating (tested per ASHRAE 52.2), DustGUARDTM delivers dependable filtration without restricting airflow. The airflow resistance remains low at just 0.10" w.g., allowing RV HVAC systems to operate efficiently and quietly-without added strain.
Built for life on the road, DustGUARDTM filters feature:
.0.50" nominal thickness
.Operating temperature resistance up to 200°F
.Air filter manufactured with UL 900 Classified media for flammability
Each package includes four filters except the cut to size model, making it easy to stay on schedule with replacements-whether preparing for a weekend escape or a long-haul adventure. Available in four popular sizes, DustGUARDTM is designed to fit a wide range of RV HVAC systems.
Designed for the Way RVers Really Travel
DustGUARDTM reflects CLEAR2O's belief that clean air, like clean water, is about consistency-not complexity.
“Just like a water filter, an air filter doesn't fail when it gets dirty,” said Keith Bernard.“It's done its job. DustGUARDTM makes it easier to replace filters regularly, so RVers can focus less on maintenance and more on the journey.”
See DustGUARDTM in Person
CLEAR2O DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters will officially debut at the 2026 Florida RV Supershow, where attendees can learn more about the technology, sizing options, and the brand's growing lineup of RV filtration solutions.
Media, retailers, and industry partners interested in learning more or scheduling interviews are encouraged to contact CLEAR2O directly at....
________________________________________
About CLEAR2O®
CLEAR2O is a family-owned company dedicated to designing innovative filtration products that make RV life simpler, healthier, and more enjoyable. From water to air, CLEAR2O focuses on smart engineering, space-saving design, and solutions built for real-world RV travel-so adventurers can camp with confidence wherever the road leads.
Designed to make life on the road more comfortable and carefree, DustGUARDTM brings the brand's proven filtration philosophy-smart design, practical innovation, and RV-friendly simplicity-into the air RVers breathe every day.
“Every RV journey is an invitation to explore,” said Keith Bernard, President at CLEAR2O®.“From mountain air to desert roads and forest campgrounds, the scenery is unforgettable-but dust, pollen, and airborne particles come with it. While you can't control the air outside your RV, you can take control of the air inside.”
From Water to Air: A Natural Next Step for CLEAR2O®
In 2025, CLEAR2O® introduced the CLEAR2O® Total Filtration Water System (CTFS8000)-a robust 2-in-1 RV water filtration system featuring a washable, reusable pre-filter paired with a replaceable solid carbon filter. Purposefully designed to reduce plastic waste, save space, and simplify setup, the CTFS8000 measures just 10 inches tall and weighs only 3 pounds-addressing the space and weight limitations familiar to RV owners.
DustGUARDTM represents the next evolution of that same design mindset.
“As a small, family-owned business, we don't innovate for innovation's sake,” added Keith Bernard.“We design products that solve real problems RVers face every day-limited space, maintenance fatigue, and the desire to enjoy the outdoors without bringing it all inside.”
Introducing CLEAR2O® DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters
CLEAR2O® DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters are engineered to help RVers breathe easier wherever the road takes them. Using high-performance tackified polyester media, DustGUARDTM filters are designed to capture and hold dust, pollen, and airborne particles before they circulate through an RV's living space.
The distinctive blue and white media works quietly in the background, helping reduce airborne irritants so the air inside feels cleaner, fresher, and more comfortable-mile after mile.
With a MERV 6 rating (tested per ASHRAE 52.2), DustGUARDTM delivers dependable filtration without restricting airflow. The airflow resistance remains low at just 0.10" w.g., allowing RV HVAC systems to operate efficiently and quietly-without added strain.
Built for life on the road, DustGUARDTM filters feature:
.0.50" nominal thickness
.Operating temperature resistance up to 200°F
.Air filter manufactured with UL 900 Classified media for flammability
Each package includes four filters except the cut to size model, making it easy to stay on schedule with replacements-whether preparing for a weekend escape or a long-haul adventure. Available in four popular sizes, DustGUARDTM is designed to fit a wide range of RV HVAC systems.
Designed for the Way RVers Really Travel
DustGUARDTM reflects CLEAR2O's belief that clean air, like clean water, is about consistency-not complexity.
“Just like a water filter, an air filter doesn't fail when it gets dirty,” said Keith Bernard.“It's done its job. DustGUARDTM makes it easier to replace filters regularly, so RVers can focus less on maintenance and more on the journey.”
See DustGUARDTM in Person
CLEAR2O DustGUARDTM RV Air Filters will officially debut at the 2026 Florida RV Supershow, where attendees can learn more about the technology, sizing options, and the brand's growing lineup of RV filtration solutions.
Media, retailers, and industry partners interested in learning more or scheduling interviews are encouraged to contact CLEAR2O directly at....
________________________________________
About CLEAR2O®
CLEAR2O is a family-owned company dedicated to designing innovative filtration products that make RV life simpler, healthier, and more enjoyable. From water to air, CLEAR2O focuses on smart engineering, space-saving design, and solutions built for real-world RV travel-so adventurers can camp with confidence wherever the road leads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment