Maple Gold Bolsters Board And Management Team, Graduates To Trading On The OTCQX Best Market In The U.S. And Provides Corporate Update

January 07, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) (" Maple Gold " or the " Company ") today announced the appointments with immediate effect of Dustin Isaacs, ICD.D as an Independent Director and Chair of Maple Gold's Board of Directors (the " Board ") and Sarah Herriott, MBA as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. The Company is also pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (" OTCQX ") in the U.S. under the same ticker symbol MGMLF. Maple Gold continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol MGM and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker symbol M3G0.

"I am delighted to welcome these two veteran mining executives to the Maple Gold team as we enter a critical execution phase," said Kiran Patankar, President & CEO of Maple Gold. "Dustin's deep legal, governance and transaction expertise will perfectly complement and strengthen the Board's existing skill set as we continue to unlock the potential of our Québec gold portfolio and build long-term value for shareholders. Sarah's extensive capital markets and corporate development background will augment our investor relations strategy and help ensure effective engagement with the market as we advance our growth objectives. In addition, the Company's graduation to the OTCQX represents another important milestone that will enhance our visibility with U.S. investors and improve the accessibility and liquidity of our shares across a broader shareholder base."

Dustin Isaacs, ICD.D - Independent Director and Chair of the Board

Following the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in November 2025, the Board engaged in a focused process to identify a new Board Chair with the skills and experience to support Maple Gold's growth strategy. Mr. Isaacs' appointment is the outcome of that process and reflects the Board's commitment to effective governance and ongoing refreshment.

Mr. Isaacs served as Chief Legal Officer and a long-standing member of the executive team of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. from 2013 to 2023, overseeing the company's strategic planning and growth through the stages of exploration, development, operation and, ultimately, its successful C$4.3 billion acquisition by Rio Tinto Group as well as being senior executive lead for the post-sale transition and integration. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was a TSX and NYSE-listed mining company that owned the Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine in Mongolia, one of the world's largest copper-gold mines. Prior to that, Mr. Isaacs worked for 10 years at a top tier Canadian law firm where he was a leading corporate and M&A lawyer. He has led successful M&A transactions across North America, Europe and Asia, complemented by multiple industry recognitions. Mr. Isaacs holds B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. and B.C.L. degrees from McGill University, is a member of the Québec Bar Association, and has obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Sarah Herriott, MBA - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Ms. Herriott brings more than 15 years of investor relations, corporate development and capital markets experience across the mining and energy sectors. She previously led the global Investor Relations team at TSX and NASDAQ-listed Methanex Corporation, overseeing institutional engagement and financial communications and supporting the company's long-term strategic positioning with equity markets. Prior to that, Ms. Herriott held senior investor relations and corporate development roles at NYSE-listed Hecla Mining Company, where she supported M&A transactions, investor relations initiatives, and corporate communications. She holds a B.Com. degree from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from Queen's University.

Graduation to the OTCQX in the U.S.

Maple Gold has successfully qualified to trade on the OTCQX, the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on .

Along with trading on the OTCQX under the same ticker symbol MGMLF, Maple Gold's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol MGM and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker symbol M3G0, providing additional global exposure.

Equity Incentive Grants

Maple Gold's Board has approved the grant of stock options (" Options ") pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the " Plan ") to certain directors, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 275,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share "), with an exercise price of $2.15 per Common Share. The Options will vest in three equal tranches over a 24-month period. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

The Company also announces that pursuant to the Plan, and with Board approval, certain directors have elected to receive a portion of their director fees in the form of Deferred Share Units (" DSUs "). DSUs will be earned on a quarterly basis as director fees become payable, in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit .

