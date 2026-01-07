403
Kuwait Food Authority Recalls Baby Formula As Precautionary Measure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) announced on Wednesday a precautionary recall of limited batches of certain baby formula products following a notification from Nestle.
In a statement PAFN said the recall came after an internal investigation by Nestle, detecting traces of "cereulide" in arachidonic acid (ARA) oil.
According to Nestle's Website cereulide is "a substance of bacterial origin that causes foodborne illness and is created by certain strains of the microorganism, Bacillus cereus." PAFN stressed that the move is a preventive step in line with food safety regulations, calling on suppliers and distributors to fully comply with the recall procedures and immediately halt the products listed in the attached table.
It also urged consumers to check the announced batch numbers and, if a match is found, to stop using the product immediately, dispose of it and follow the instructions issued through official channels. (end) mrf
