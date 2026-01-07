403
Japan Lodges Protest Over China's Dual-Use Export Ban
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- The Japanese government on Wednesday lodged a strong protest against China's decision to halt exports of dual-use goods to Japan, calling the move "absolutely unacceptable."
"These measures, which target only our country, are in stark contrast to international practice, are completely unacceptable, and are extremely regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.
When asked whether rare earths fall within the scope of the tightened controls, Kihara said there are "many unclear elements regarding what is covered," and that he would refrain from commenting on possible effects on Japanese industries.
He added the government will study and assess the details before deciding what actions might be necessary. The top government spokesman also said the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Japanese Embassy in China have each filed protests with Beijing demanding the measure be withdrawn.
On Tuesday, China announced that it has strengthened export restrictions bound for Japan on goods and technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
The move came after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be survival threatening for Japan. (end)
