Adhesives Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Adhesives market is dominated by a mix of global chemical manufacturers and specialized material innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced adhesive chemistries, sustainable and low-VOC formulations, and high-performance bonding solutions to strengthen market presence and meet evolving industry requirements. Increasing emphasis on structural adhesives, lightweighting applications, and eco-friendly materials is shaping competitive differentiation across the sector. Understanding this dynamic competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, improved manufacturing efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Adhesives Market?

According to our research, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA led global sales in 2024 with a 14% market share. The Adhesive Technologies division of the company completely involved in the adhesives market, provides the high-performance adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial, consumer and construction applications, serving markets such as packaging, automotive, electronics and manufacturing.

How Concentrated Is the Adhesives Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 36% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the sector's reliance on established chemical companies with advanced formulation capabilities, strong brand presence, and extensive global distribution networks. Leading players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group Bostik, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, Mapei S.p.A., PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Dow Inc. dominate the competitive landscape through diversified adhesive portfolios, continuous innovation in high-performance and sustainable bonding solutions, and deep integration across construction, automotive, packaging, and industrial manufacturing sectors. As demand increases for eco-friendly, lightweight, and application-specific adhesives, consolidation, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen the position of major companies within the global adhesives market.

. Leading companies include:

o Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (14%)

o H.B. Fuller Company (5%)

o Arkema Group (Bostik) (4%)

o Huntsman Corporation (3%)

o 3M Company (2%)

o Mapei S.p.A. (2%)

o PPG Industries Inc. (2%)

o Sika AG (2%)

o Pidilite Industries Ltd. (2%)

o Dow Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: Park Aerospace Corp, American Biltrite Inc., Dymax Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, ATP Adhesive Systems AG, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Dow Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema Group Bostik, Sika Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. are leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: Lintec Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Kureha Corporation, Arkema S.A., Sika AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Benson Polymers Ltd., Adfast Polymers, Hunan Magpow Adhesive Group Co., Ltd., Megabond Huangshan Adhesive Co., Ltd., Bostik Australia Pty Ltd, Siegel Pty Ltd, RLA Polymers Pty Ltd, Sambo Fine Chemicals Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Seoul Chemical Co., Ltd., Hannong Chemicals Inc., Dongsung Chemical Co., Ltd., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Samyang Innochem Co., Ltd., tesa Tapes India Pvt. Ltd., Adhesive Technologies Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: Arkema S.A., Sika AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Bostik Ltd., Antala Ltd., tesa SE, NPT S.r.l., Permabond LLC, MD Poland Sp. z o.o., Eclectic Products LLC, Chemseal, Dymax Europe GmbH, EconoDot, Ellsworth Adhesives Europe, Jowat SE, Covestro AG, UPM Raflatac, Flow Materials Ltd., Power Adhesives Ltd., Durante Adesivi S.p.A., SAPICI S.p.A. are leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: obatech AG, Bakelite Synthetics, Covestro AG, Selena Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik Arkema Group, 3M Company, Dow Inc., Tesa SE are leading companies in this region.

. South America: Adhesivos Industriales S.A., Tekbond Saint-Gobain Argentina, Cintas Adhesivas Autres S.R.L., Anaeróbicos S.R.L., Adhesint S.R.L., Fana Química S.A., Adelfa S.R.L., Sika Argentina S.A.I.C., Chemotécnica S.A., 3M Brazil, Mapei Brazil, Dow Brazil, Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives Chile S.A., Tecsil Latin America, Kores Colombia, Resinplast S.A., KURESA S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Development of eco-friendly adhesives for commercial roofing applications is transforming impact while maintaining high performance, durability, and ease of application for roofing projects.

. Example: H.B. Fuller Millennium PG-1 EF ECO2 (July 2025) assigns friendly adhesive designed specifically for commercial roofing.

. These innovations solutions that meet evolving environmental regulations and the growing demand for green construction materials.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

. Launching new product developments to strengthen market position

. Enhancing manufacturing efficiency through investments in advanced production technologies

. Focusing on sustainable adhesive chemistry and eco-friendly formulation development

. Leveraging automation and digital platforms to optimize supply chain and quality management

