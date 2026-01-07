403
Ex-Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Tapped as Ukraine Economic Adviser
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as an adviser on economic development, underscoring Kyiv’s push to bolster resilience amid the ongoing war.
The decree was signed Monday following Zelenskyy’s meeting with Freeland. The president praised her expertise, saying she is “highly skilled in these matters and has extensive experience in attracting investment and implementing economic transformations.”
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy stressed the urgency of strengthening Ukraine’s economic and defense capacity. “Right now, Ukraine needs to strengthen its internal resilience – both for the sake of Ukraine’s recovery if diplomacy delivers results as swiftly as possible, and to reinforce our defense if, because of delays by our partners, it takes longer to bring this war to an end,” he said.
Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, served as Canada’s deputy prime minister from 2019 to 2024. She remains a member of Canada’s lower house of parliament and currently acts as Ottawa’s special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Zelenskyy also moved to elevate First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, naming him First Deputy Head of the presidential office. The president announced the decision after meeting Kyslytsya on Saturday, noting he will “continue his work in the negotiation process.”
“We discussed in detail our diplomatic work and ways to strengthen this area within the Office of the President – namely, ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral engagement, and synchronizing efforts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs system,” Zelenskyy said on X.
Kyslytsya previously served as Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations from February 2020 until February 2025, before becoming first deputy foreign minister. On Monday, government representative Taras Melnychuk confirmed on Telegram that the Cabinet had dismissed Kyslytsya from that ministry post.
The appointments come days after Zelenskyy pledged “substantial” internal changes to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience.
