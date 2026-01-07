Telia Lietuva To Reorganise Technology Unit In Digital Shift

“Over the past five years, we have consistently digitalised our processes and integrated AI solutions. This has enabled more efficient ways of working and has led us to review the structure of the combined Technology and Digital Transformation unit,” says Vygintas Domarkas, Head of Digital & Technology at Telia Lietuva.

The reduction in workforce is not related to individual employee performance or competencies. The decisions are driven by changes of the unit's structure and operating model, aimed at improving efficiency and expanding the use of digital solutions across the organisation.

The changes in Telia Lietuva are part of broader changes across Telia Company Group and are also taking place in other Group countries, Group functions and Telia Global Services Lithuania (TGSL). At Group level, structures and operating models are being reviewed to enable clearer ways of working and increased efficiency. At the same time, the changes also include the creation of new opportunities: around 10 new positions are planned to be opened in TGSL and 6 positions in Telia Lietuva, strengthening competencies that are critical for future growth.

Ahead of the changes, comprehensive consultations were held with the Company's trade unions within the Digital & Technology unit. These discussions covered the conditions for both departing and remaining employees, possible alternatives, and transition period arrangements. Employees affected by the changes will be provided with appropriate support and fair compensation.

Change in management team

As of 1 February 2026, there will also be changes in the leadership of the Company's two units. Elina Dapkevičienė, currently Head of Consumer at Telia Lietuva, will assume the role of Head of Sales and Customer Service, while Lina Bandzinė, who currently leads the Sales and Customer Service unit, will take over as Head of Consumer unit.

In November 2025, Telia Lietuva merged its Technology and Digital Transformation units as well as Legal and Personnel units, further simplifying the organisational structure and seeking to increase operational efficiency.



