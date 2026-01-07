403
U.S. Nvidia, Germany’s Siemens Forge Deeper Alliance
(MENAFN) American semiconductor giant Nvidia and German industrial powerhouse Siemens unveiled plans Tuesday to deepen their collaborative efforts, targeting the development of cutting-edge industrial artificial intelligence technologies designed to bridge digital innovation with tangible manufacturing applications.
"Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others' operations," Nvidia said in a statement.
The partnership will focus on constructing an AI-enhanced industrial ecosystem while advancing blueprints for next-generation intelligent manufacturing facilities, the statement indicated.
Nvidia will contribute AI computational architecture, simulation software libraries, algorithmic models, structural frameworks, and strategic roadmaps. Siemens will deploy its extensive network of hundreds of industrial AI specialists alongside proprietary hardware and software platforms.
"Together, we are building the Industrial AI operating system — redefining how the physical world is designed, built and run — to scale AI and create real-world impact," Siemens CEO Roland Busch said.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared that generative artificial intelligence combined with high-performance computing has sparked a "new industrial revolution," converting digital twin technology from static modeling tools into dynamic operational intelligence governing physical infrastructure.
"Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world's leading industrial software with NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform to close the gap between idea
