403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German chancellor stresses Arctic security, Greenland’s NATO role
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday stressed that the Arctic’s security remains a central concern for Europe and underscored that Greenland, as part of Denmark, is a NATO member, according to reports.
In a message posted on US social media platform X, Merz wrote that “Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe,” noting that Denmark, including Greenland, is fully part of the NATO alliance. He further added that “Security in the Arctic must be ensured collectively, in conjunction with allies including the United States,” emphasizing that Greenland belongs to its people.
These statements come amid renewed attention from the United States on Greenland, following repeated proposals from US leadership to acquire the island for strategic purposes. A day after a US military operation in Venezuela captured President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump reiterated calls for an American takeover of Greenland citing US security interests, as stated by reports.
In response, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged Washington to “stop the threats.” Several European countries and the European Union have expressed strong support for Denmark and Greenland, rejecting any suggestion that the island’s future could be determined by outside powers, and emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Merz’s remarks highlight that Arctic security and regional stability are best maintained through collective action with allied nations and reaffirm that Greenland’s governance remains the responsibility of its people under Danish authority, according to reports.
In a message posted on US social media platform X, Merz wrote that “Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe,” noting that Denmark, including Greenland, is fully part of the NATO alliance. He further added that “Security in the Arctic must be ensured collectively, in conjunction with allies including the United States,” emphasizing that Greenland belongs to its people.
These statements come amid renewed attention from the United States on Greenland, following repeated proposals from US leadership to acquire the island for strategic purposes. A day after a US military operation in Venezuela captured President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump reiterated calls for an American takeover of Greenland citing US security interests, as stated by reports.
In response, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged Washington to “stop the threats.” Several European countries and the European Union have expressed strong support for Denmark and Greenland, rejecting any suggestion that the island’s future could be determined by outside powers, and emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Merz’s remarks highlight that Arctic security and regional stability are best maintained through collective action with allied nations and reaffirm that Greenland’s governance remains the responsibility of its people under Danish authority, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment