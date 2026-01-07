403
Norway offers to send troops for Ukraine security after peace deal
(MENAFN) Norway indicated on Tuesday that it could deploy soldiers to Ukraine as part of a security force once a peace agreement with Russia is finalized, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said during the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris.
"What I am saying now is that Norway will contribute to the efforts needed for these security guarantees. We have already had some of our military personnel working on training," Store stated, according to reports.
He noted that Nordic-Baltic countries are jointly taking responsibility for building up a Ukrainian brigade, and Norwegian forces could assist in training Ukrainian troops within Ukraine itself.
Store’s office clarified that any deployment would only occur once “a credible ceasefire” is established. The prime minister emphasized that the most critical security guarantee for Ukraine is maintaining a strong defense, adding: "The most important security guarantee is for Ukraine to have a strong defense. That is why the most important thing we can do to secure Ukraine is to contribute to the training and development of its armed forces."
