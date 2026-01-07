US Construction Zone Launches Rankzoom To Help Home Service Businesses Get Found In Chatgpt, Google, And AI Search

MENAFN - GetNews) New platform publishes 30 location-based content pages per month to increase visibility where homeowners now ask for recommendations.







GREATER SACRAMENTO, Calif. - January 6, 2026 - US Construction Zone (USCZ), a digital networking platform built for construction industry leaders, today announced the launch of RankZoom, a new visibility platform designed to help home service businesses show up more often when homeowners search-and when they ask AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's AI experiences who to hire.

Search behavior has shifted: customers increasingly ask questions in AI assistants and AI-powered search experiences, where results are summarized and only a handful of businesses get mentioned. RankZoom addresses this shift by consistently publishing clear, service-and-city-specific content designed to make a business easier for both search engines and AI systems to understand and recommend.

“Contractors don't need another marketing trend-they need results,” said Jeremy Owens, CEO/Founder of US Construction Zone.“RankZoom was built to help solid businesses become the obvious choice when people ask AI and search engines who they should call.”

Built for the way customers search now

RankZoom automatically generates and publishes 30 local content pages every month so home service businesses can expand their digital footprint across the specific cities and services they want to win.

That consistent publishing helps businesses:



Increase visibility across traditional search and AI-driven discovery

Show up for more“city + service” intents (the exact way homeowners look for help) Turn expertise into demand by answering real customer questions at scale



“Most owners don't have the time-or the desire-to become content machines,” said Matthew Loughran, EMBA, Executive Advisor at US Construction Zone.“RankZoom is built to do the heavy lifting so a business can stay present everywhere customers are looking.”

Availability

RankZoom is available now at RankZoom.

About US Construction Zone

US Construction Zone (USCZ) provides construction industry leaders with a digital networking platform to share knowledge, discover pertinent content, and pursue growth professionally and personally. US Construction Zone