Shannon Kobylarczyk Spotlighted In New Feature Calls For Stronger Mental Health Awareness For Working Parents And Professionals

Shannon Kobylarczyk, Milwaukee, WI, USA legal leader encourages open conversations, early self-care, and community support

Attorney and former corporate legal leader Shannon Kobylarczyk has been featured in a new in-depth career spotlight article highlighting her journey from accounting to senior legal leadership, her experience balancing motherhood with demanding professional goals, and her renewed commitment to mental health advocacy. Following the release, Shannon is using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of proactive self-care, especially among working parents and high-performing professionals.

The feature chronicles Shannon's unconventional career path-graduating college in three years, working 12 years in accounting, and then attending law school part-time while working full-time and raising two young children. But the most powerful part of her story is the honest reflection on a period of mental health struggle she once tried to handle alone.

“I spent years taking care of everyone except myself,” she says.“Eventually, that catches up with you. I want people to know that asking for help isn't weakness-it's strength.”

A Growing Issue Affecting Millions

Her message comes at a crucial time. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):



1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year

Over 60% of people facing mental health challenges do not receive treatment Working parents report twice the rate of burnout compared to non-parents

Professionals in high-responsibility roles are also significantly affected. A 2023 APA report found:



77% of employees experience work-related stress

Nearly half report symptoms of anxiety or burnout 1 in 3 feel they must hide mental health struggles at work

Shannon believes these numbers represent more than statistics-they reflect stories that deserve compassion.“So many people feel like they have to be perfect, especially parents and leaders,” she says.“But none of us are machines. We need space to breathe, to rest, and to be human.”

Sharing Her Story to Help Others

In the new article, Shannon opens up about her personal turning point. She explains how years of placing responsibilities above her own well-being led to a crisis that forced her to reevaluate her priorities.

“I learned the hard way that mental health doesn't wait its turn,” she says.“You can either address it early, or it eventually demands your attention.”

Her goal now is not self-promotion but service. She wants others to recognize the signs earlier than she did, especially those in demanding careers, parents managing multiple roles, and individuals who feel obligated to“push through” stress.

“People need to hear that you can rebuild,” she adds.“Your story doesn't end when you struggle. Sometimes, that's where it begins.”

A Call to Action: What Individuals Can Do Today

Shannon's message focuses on simple, practical steps anyone can take to support their mental well-being, even without formal resources:



Talk openly with someone you trust

Set small boundaries, even 10 minutes of daily quiet time

Check in with yourself the same way you check in with others

Seek support early, not only when things feel overwhelming

Normalize rest, without guilt Offer compassion to others who may be silently struggling

“You don't need a big plan,” Shannon says.“Start with one small choice that puts your well-being on the list. That's how change begins.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Shannon Kobylarczyk

Shannon is a Wisconsin-born attorney, former Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and longtime professional in the areas of securities, corporate governance, ethics, and compliance. She is also a mother, lifelong reader, avid traveler, and advocate for mental health awareness. Her story is featured in a newly released career spotlight article highlighting her resilience, leadership, and personal growth journey.

Contact:

