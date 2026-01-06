Ukraine's New Car Market Up 17% In 2025 Ukrautoprom

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ukrautoprom Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Last year, Ukraine's car fleet was expanded by 81,300 new passenger vehicles, 17% more than in 2024. This is the strongest annual performance for this segment of the car market since 2022,” the statement said.

By the end of 2025, the market leader was Chinese brand BYD, with 10,352 cars sold - five times more than the previous year.

Other brands in the top ten included: Toyota – 10,181 units (down 5% vs. 2024), Volkswagen – 7,380 (+51%), Renault – 6,281 (‐14%), Skoda – 6,153 (+22%), BMW – 3,757 (‐22%), Hyundai – 3,633 (+39%), Zeekr – 2,984 (+264%), Audi – 2,864 (+42%), and Honda – 2,655 (+31%).

The best‐selling model of 2025 was the compact crossover Renault Duster.

As reported, in December 2025, Ukraine registered 12,400 new passenger cars - the highest monthly total since March 2014.