Ukraine's New Car Market Up 17% In 2025 Ukrautoprom
“Last year, Ukraine's car fleet was expanded by 81,300 new passenger vehicles, 17% more than in 2024. This is the strongest annual performance for this segment of the car market since 2022,” the statement said.Read also: Electric vehicle sales in Ukraine surge nearly threefold in November
By the end of 2025, the market leader was Chinese brand BYD, with 10,352 cars sold - five times more than the previous year.
Other brands in the top ten included: Toyota – 10,181 units (down 5% vs. 2024), Volkswagen – 7,380 (+51%), Renault – 6,281 (‐14%), Skoda – 6,153 (+22%), BMW – 3,757 (‐22%), Hyundai – 3,633 (+39%), Zeekr – 2,984 (+264%), Audi – 2,864 (+42%), and Honda – 2,655 (+31%).
The best‐selling model of 2025 was the compact crossover Renault Duster.
As reported, in December 2025, Ukraine registered 12,400 new passenger cars - the highest monthly total since March 2014.
