Pro Defense Pest Control Announces Expansion To New Braunfels, San Marcos, And Kyle, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Pest Management Company Extends Services to New Areas, Enhancing Community Health and Safety

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Defense Pest Control, a leader in residential and commercial pest management, is thrilled to announce its expansion into New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle, TX. This strategic move is set to bring the company's award-winning services to a broader audience, ensuring more communities benefit from their expertise in pest control.







Following the 35 Corridor, Pro Defense is expanding to serve areas like New Braunfels, Kyle and San Marcos

With over 20 years of industry experience, Pro Defense Pest Control has built a reputation for delivering reliable and effective pest management solutions. The company is known for its thorough inspections and multi-step treatments that target a wide range of pests, including ants, spiders, rodents, mosquitoes, termites, and scorpions. Their focus on safe, long-term results has made them a trusted name in pest control across San Antonio and New Braunfels.

The expansion into these new areas is part of Pro Defense Pest Control 's commitment to enhancing community health and safety. By extending their services, the company aims to provide residents and businesses in New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle with the same high-quality pest management solutions that have earned them numerous accolades.

"Our expansion into New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch pest control services," said Kyle Weaver, CEO of Pro Defense Pest Control. "We are excited to bring our expertise to these communities and help ensure their environments are safe and pest-free."

Pro Defense Pest Control's use of modern scheduling and communication tools ensures a seamless experience for their clients. This technology, combined with their expert team, allows for efficient service delivery and customer satisfaction. The company's expansion is expected to create new job opportunities in the region, further contributing to the local economy.

Residents and businesses in New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle can now access Pro Defense Pest Control's comprehensive pest management services. The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and customer care as they grow their presence in these new markets.

For more information about Pro Defense Pest Control and their services, visit their website or contact their customer service team.

Learn More By Visiting Their Google Business Profile

Press Inquiries

Kyle Weaver

...

2109019150