PRIMO BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Primo Brands Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Primo Brands Corporation ("Primo Brands" or the"Company") (NYSE:PRMB) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Primo Water Corporation between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, inclusive, and/or common stock of Primo Brands between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025, both dates inclusive (the"Class Period").

According to the complaint, on June 17, 2024, Primo Water and Blue Triton Brands announced they had agreed to merge in a "[t]ransformative all-stock transaction" and that the combined company is expected to have "significant financial and operating leverage" and " enhanced distribution capabilities " that positioned the combined company "for sustained long-term growth." The deal closed on November 8, 2025.



The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants spoke positively about the merger and merger integration process; however, the merger integration between the companies was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover, contrary to defendants' statements assuring investors that the execution was "flawless," the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company's financial results.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 6, 2025, Primo Brands revealed that it was replacing its CEO and that the Company was slashing its full year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. During the corresponding conference call, the newly appointed CEO admitted that the Company "probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration work streams" and that "[t]here's no doubt that speed impacted our ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption." On this news, the price of the Company's common stock declined $8.20 per share, or more than 36%, from a close of $22.66 per share on November 5, 2025, to close at $14.46 per share on November 7, 2025, wiping out $2.0 billion in market capitalization in two trading days.



