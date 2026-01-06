Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Launch Of US$100 Million Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) announces the launch of a public offering of common shares in the capital of the Company (the“”) and, in lieu of Common Shares to investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants (the“”) to purchase Common Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$100 million (the“”). In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to grant to the underwriters, a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund future clinical trials for the Company's drug candidates, including for absence seizures, DEE, and Prader-Willi Syndrome, as well as initiation of phase 1 clinical drug trials for BMB-105, and additional research and development work on earlier phase programs, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler & Co., and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Company has filed a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (the“ Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC”) which was declared effective by the SEC on September 2, 2025. The Offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement that form a part of the Registration Statement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this Offering will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that Registration Statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from (i) Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at ..., (ii) TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at ..., (iii) Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by e-mail at ..., or (iv) Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

