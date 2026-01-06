403
Allison Worldwide Names Wendy Lund Global CEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Longtime industry leader Wendy Lund has been named Allison Worldwide's new CEO, succeeding co-founder Jonathan Heit who announced his departure last month. She also will serve as parent company Stagwell's vice chair of health.
As global CEO of Allison, Lund will lead the agency's global business operations, including supporting expansion plans and business strategy. In the newly created Stagwell vice chair of health role, she will lead Stagwell's strategy in expanding global business in the sector and identify growth opportunities through full network integration.
Most recently, Lund served as chief client officer of WPP Health, where she was responsible for strengthening WPP's presence in the health and pharma sector, leading to client expansion and growth. Previously, she was CCO at Organon, the women's health company that spun off from Merck in 2021. Before that, she was CEO of GCI Health, leading the agency to tenfold growth in 10 years.
Starting January 12, Lund will be based in New York, reporting to Allison executive chair Ray Day, as well as to Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn for the healthcare role.
"Wendy is a proven communications agency leader, and her appointment signals the next step in turbocharging Allison's growth for our clients and our business," Day said. "She also shares our dedication to every client's success through a world-class team delivering world-class results."
Lund's appointment comes less than a month after Jonathan Heit announced that he would be departing Allison, which he co-founded with Scott Allison, after 25 years. Heit, who had been the firm's global COO, stepped into the CEO role in January 2024, when Scott Allison stepped down to focus on acquisitions.
