Hyundai Teams With Google On AI Robotics

Hyundai Motor Group announced on Tuesday a strategic partnership between its U.S.-based robotics unit, Boston Dynamics, and Google, aimed at accelerating the development of AI-powered humanoid robotics for future manufacturing applications, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Under the partnership, Boston Dynamics will integrate its advanced robotics technology with AI foundation models developed by Google DeepMind, the tech giant's AI research lab, Hyundai said in a press release. The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the intelligence, adaptability, and efficiency of industrial robots.

The announcement was made at CES 2026, the high-profile technology exhibition currently taking place in Las Vegas, highlighting Hyundai's growing focus on cutting-edge robotics and AI innovation.

The move follows Hyundai Motor's 2025 agreement with Nvidia Corp. to strengthen the company's physical AI capabilities, part of the group's broader strategy of partnering with global technology leaders.

Hyundai also plans to consolidate the expertise of its key units to create a comprehensive AI robotics ecosystem, with a goal of producing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028.

In addition, the group will open a robotics training facility in the United States later this year, named the Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC). The center will serve as a hub for pretraining humanoid robots before they are deployed in manufacturing environments, ensuring higher efficiency and safety on production lines.

Industry analysts note that this partnership could mark a major step forward in the integration of AI and robotics in manufacturing, potentially transforming factory operations and setting new standards for automation worldwide.