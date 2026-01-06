Detailed Explanation Of Steel Sheet Pile Installation Steps

MENAFN - GetNews) I. General Requirements

1. The location of the sheet piles must meet the design requirements and facilitate trench foundation earthwork construction. Sufficient space should be left outside the most protruding edge of the foundation for formwork erection and dismantling.

2. The planar layout of the sheet pile support in the foundation pit/trench should be as straight and neat as possible, avoiding irregular corners to facilitate the use of standard sheet piles and support installation. The dimensions of each perimeter should conform to the sheet pile module as much as possible.

3. Throughout the foundation construction period, during excavation, hoisting, rebar tying, and concrete pouring, collisions with the supports are strictly prohibited. Arbitrary removal of supports is prohibited, as is cutting or welding on the supports, and heavy objects should not be placed on the supports.

II. Support Line Measurement

Based on the design cross-sectional width requirements of the foundation pit/trench excavation, the sheet pile driving position lines should be measured and marked with white lime.

III. Sheet Pile Arrival and Storage Area

The arrival time of sheet piles shall be organized according to the construction schedule or site conditions to ensure that the construction of sheet piles meets the schedule requirements. The storage location of sheet piles shall be dispersed along the support line according to the construction requirements and site conditions to avoid secondary handling caused by concentrated storage.

IV. Sheet Pile Construction Sequence

Site pile location positioning and layout-trenching-guide beam installation-sheet pile driving-guide beam removal-clearing soil at the anchor bolt elevation-excavation-sewage pipe and manhole construction-backfilling with stone chips and soil-sheet pile extraction

V. Sheet Pile Inspection, Lifting, and Storage

1. Sheet Pile Inspection

Sheet piles generally undergo material inspection and appearance inspection to correct non-compliant sheet piles and reduce difficulties during the pile driving process.

(1) Appearance Inspection: Includes surface defects, length, width, thickness, end rectangle ratio, straightness, and interlock shape. Note:

a. Welded components that affect the driving of sheet piles should be removed;

b. Holes with cuts or damaged sections should be reinforced;

c. If the sheet piles are severely corroded, their actual cross-sectional thickness should be measured. In principle, all sheet piles should undergo a visual quality inspection.

(2) Material Inspection: A comprehensive test should be conducted on the chemical composition and mechanical properties of the sheet pile base material. This includes chemical composition analysis of the steel, tensile and bending tests of components, interlock strength tests, and elongation tests. At least one tensile and bending test should be conducted for each specification of sheet pile; two test specimens should be tested for every 20-50 t of sheet pile.

2. Sheet Pile Lifting

The loading and unloading of sheet piles should preferably be done using a two-point lifting method. During lifting, the number of sheet piles lifted at one time should not be too large, and care should be taken to protect the interlocks from damage. Lifting methods include bundled lifting and single-pile lifting. Bundles are typically lifted using steel cables, while single-pile lifting usually employs specialized lifting equipment.

3. Sheet Pile Stacking

The location for stacking sheet piles should be a flat and firm site that will not experience significant settlement or deformation under load, and convenient for transport to the piling site. The following should be noted during stacking:

(1) The stacking sequence, location, direction, and layout should consider future construction needs;

(2) Sheet piles should be stacked separately according to model, specification, and length, and labeled at the stacking location;

(3) Sheet piles should be stacked in layers, with each layer generally containing no more than 5 piles. Sleepers should be placed between layers, with a spacing of 3-4 meters between sleepers. The sleepers between upper and lower layers should be on the same vertical line, and the total stacking height should not exceed 2 meters.

VI. Installation of Guide Frames

In sheet pile construction, to ensure the correct position of the pile axis and the verticality of the pile, control the driving accuracy, prevent buckling deformation of the sheet pile, and improve the penetration capacity, a rigid and sturdy guide frame, also known as a "construction waler," is generally installed.

The guide frame adopts a single-layer, double-sided form, usually composed of guide beams and waler piles. The spacing of the waler piles is generally 2.5~3.5m. The spacing between the double-sided walers should not be too large, generally slightly larger than the thickness of the sheet pile wall by 8~15mm. The following points should be noted when installing the guide frame:

(1) Use a theodolite and level to control and adjust the position of the guide beam.

(2) The height of the guide beam should be appropriate, conducive to controlling the construction height of the sheet pile and improving construction efficiency.

(3) The guide beam should not sink or deform as the sheet pile is driven deeper.

(4) The guide beam should be positioned as vertically as possible and should not collide with the sheet pile.

Contact Us for More Information, Email:..., Phone/Whatsapp: +86-18831507725