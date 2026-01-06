$5 Price Target From Maxim Group Reflecting Partnerships Including Meta-Stadiumstm Tasteviral Platform, Adarcade And ES3 Fuels For Emerging Digital Media Provider: Super League (Nasdaq: SLE)

Leading Strategically-Integrated Publisher and Creator of Interactive Ads and Experiences Across the World's Largest Immersive Digital Platforms.

Placing Brands in the Path of Play via Playable Ads and Gamified Content Across Mobile, Web, CTV, Social, and Immersive Game Platforms.

Maxim Group Issued Buy Rating Including a Price Target of $5 Per Share.

New Partnership Between Super League, Meta-Stadiums TasteViral Platform, AdArcade, and ES3.

Third Quarter Delivers Strongest Balance Sheet in Several Years, Powered by $20 Million Private Placement and Zero Debt.

Advancing Digital Asset Strategy Following Completion of $20 Million Financing Backed by Evo Fund.

Proceeds from Offering Plus Existing Cash Will Fund Working Capital and Corporate Purposes, Eliminate Debt and Fuel Strategic Growth.

Plans to Appoint a Digital Asset Expert to its Board of Directors.

Advanced Discussions with Multiple Potential Partners to Support the Design and Execution of New Digital Asset Strategy, Targeting Launch in Q1.

Partnership with Automatic Worlds Founded by John Rosenberg and Dave Getson of gnet Agency, one of the Most Respected creative Gaming Agencies.

Super League, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. SLE creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, SLE enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today's attention-driven economy.

On January 5th Maxim Group profiled SLE with a Buy Rating including a Price Target of $5 per share. The Full Maxim Group recommendation article can be reviewed at this direct link:

CEO Matt Edelman Highlights Recent Milestones and Market Opportunities in New Interview

On December 4th SLE announced the release of a new interview featuring Chief Executive Officer Matt Edelman. In the discussion, Edelman provides insight into the Company's growth trajectory, highlights the resilience shown by the SLE team throughout 2025, and outlines strategic initiatives designed to scale SLE market presence and enhance shareholder value. The interview underscores management's commitment to transparency and its focus on delivering sustainable long‐term performance.

For the full interview visit:







Groundbreaking Partnership Between Super League, Meta-Stadiums TasteViral Platform, AdArcade, and ES3

On December 2nd SLE announced a pioneering collaboration with ES3, AdArcade and Meta-Stadium's TasteViral platform launched by its MetaStars division. Through this first-of-its-kind combination of proprietary and innovative technologies and distribution capabilities, the offering will enable quick-service restaurant (QSR) and food delivery brands to convert culture, creativity, and play into deeper customer interaction and increased purchases like never before through multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Program elements will include captivating short-form content from TikTok creators, shoppable recipes created with generative AI, measurable calls-to-action within mobile video and connected television (CTV) interactive advertising inventory, and a gamified consumer experience.

SLE is bringing these unique advantages and monetization opportunities to market based on the trailblazing capabilities of its previously announced partnerships. Each company is fueling the initiative with category-defining technology and content that leverage multiple massive, powerful consumer ecosystems:

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

On November 13th SLE released third quarter 2025 financial results.

CEO Matt Edelman Commented:

“Our third quarter and the initial weeks of October represented a pivotal moment for SLE, a new beginning punctuated by decisive financial, operational, and strategic achievements. We executed a series of capital and balance-sheet transactions that strengthened our financial foundation and eliminated legacy overhangs, culminating in the restoration of full Nasdaq compliance across all listing requirements. These steps, combined with partnerships set to open access to new revenue channels, supported by rigorous cost controls within our simplified capital structure, have positioned SLE to pursue disciplined, sustainable growth into 2026 and beyond.

At the same time, we continue to do what we do best, activate playable media campaigns with leading global brands such as Google, Panda Express, Lionsgate, Bazooka Brands and more, highlighting the value of interactive brand storytelling within mobile games and massive immersive platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite. We create opportunities for deep engagement with 190 million US consumers across these channels by harnessing the cultural influence and proven psychology of play.

Financially, SLE maintained strict cost discipline, decreasing non-cash operating expenses by 29% year over year. Our Q3 gross margins remained strong at 45%, up from 39% a year ago. While Q3 revenues declined to $2.4 million, we narrowed our operating losses by 23% on a cash basis compared to Q3 2024. Mobile ad revenue held steady at 15% of total revenue, while Roblox campaigns represented 42% of revenue, down from 57% of our revenue in 2024 - a result of purposeful diversification efforts.

Advancing Digital Asset Strategy Following Completion of Financing Backed by Evo Fund - SLE Accelerates Exploration of Digital Asset Initiatives to launch in Q1

On November 5th SLE announced that, following the successful completion of its financing backed by Evo Fund, the Company is advancing its plans to launch a digital asset strategy in the first quarter of 2026.

With this phase of execution now underway, SLE has:

Commenced a search to identify and appoint a digital asset expert to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the Company's strategic capabilities and governance as it enters this next growth chapter.

Initiated and advanced discussions with multiple potential partners to support the design and execution of its digital asset strategy, targeting launch in Q1.

“Our partnership with Evo Fund has positioned Super League to move decisively into this next frontier of our business,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer of Super League.“We are accelerating efforts to integrate digital assets into our broader platform strategy, in ways that align with our mission to empower brands and creators through engaging, measurable, and value-driven experiences.”

Private Placement Offering Based on Strong Demand, Securing a Total of $20 Million in Gross Proceeds

On October 28th SLE announced the final closing of its previously announced private placement financing. With an additional $2.1 million, SLE has secured $20 million in total gross proceeds. The offering was anchored by the previously announced $10 million investment from Evo Fund.

The private placement offering consisted of shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants to purchase common stock. ​ SLE plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for working capital and general corporate purposes, remaining debt repayment and strategic growth initiatives.







SLE Partners with Video Game Industry Marketing Veterans to Strengthen Operations and Accelerate Path to Profitability

On October 16th SLE announced a strategic partnership with Automatic Worlds (“AW”), an advisory and investment firm founded by industry veterans John Rosenberg and Dave Getson, the entrepreneurial duo behind gnet agency, one of the gaming industry's most respected creative agencies.

Rosenberg and Getson will work alongside the SLE executive team to elevate the Company's market positioning, expand client pipelines, and help scale operations across commercial, creative, and production functions. The collaboration is designed to amplify the SLE category leadership and accelerate its momentum toward sustainable profitability in 2026.

For more information on $SLE visit:

