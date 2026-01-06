Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SEED Coalition Advances Clean Air And Sustainable Energy Advocacy In Texas


2026-01-06 02:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEED Coalition Expands Clean Air and Clean Energy Advocacy in Texas

Austin, TX, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Coalition announced the expansion of its ongoing advocacy efforts to promote clean air protections and sustainable energy solutions across Texas. The nonprofit organization continues to focus on reducing harmful pollution, protecting public health, and advancing policies that support renewable energy and energy efficiency.

SEED Coalition works with communities, policymakers, and partner organizations to provide research, public education, and policy engagement on environmental and energy issues. Through these efforts, the organization aims to empower Texans with information and tools to support healthier communities and a more sustainable energy future.

About SEED Coalition
The Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Coalition is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to protecting children's health, promoting clean air, and advancing sustainable energy solutions through education and public policy engagement.

Read more:

Website:

Press Inquiries

Karen Hadden
contact [at] seedcoalition
605 Carismatic Lane
Austin, TX 78748
cell (512) 797-8481


MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110563836



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search