SEED Coalition Advances Clean Air And Sustainable Energy Advocacy In Texas

Austin, TX, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Coalition announced the expansion of its ongoing advocacy efforts to promote clean air protections and sustainable energy solutions across Texas. The nonprofit organization continues to focus on reducing harmful pollution, protecting public health, and advancing policies that support renewable energy and energy efficiency.

SEED Coalition works with communities, policymakers, and partner organizations to provide research, public education, and policy engagement on environmental and energy issues. Through these efforts, the organization aims to empower Texans with information and tools to support healthier communities and a more sustainable energy future.

The Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Coalition is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to protecting children's health, promoting clean air, and advancing sustainable energy solutions through education and public policy engagement.

