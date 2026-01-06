MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Motors Launches the Xforce in Taiwan

Xforce Xforce Launch at Taipei Auto Show*

TOKYO, Jan 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that China Motor Corporation (CMC), its production and sales partner in Taiwan, is scheduled to begin sales of the Xforce compact SUV in January. Manufactured at CMC's Yangmei Plant, this launch marks the first time in nine years that Mitsubishi Motors has introduced a newly developed, locally produced model to the Taiwanese market.

The Xforce is a five-seater compact SUV that was developed based on the concept "Best-suited buddy for an exciting life." Following its launch in Indonesia in November 2023, the Xforce was introduced to other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. As one of Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic models, with cumulative sales of approximately 62,000 units, it has earned praise for its stylish yet robust SUV design, offering a spacious and comfortable five-passenger cabin while maintaining a maneuverable, compact body size.

Produced locally in Taiwan by CMC for the Taiwanese market, this newly introduced Xforce meets the country's Euro 6c emissions standards and offers distinctive features, including an integrated Level-2 equivalent advanced driver assistance system that combines Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA), a large 10.25-inch digital display, and a blue body color developed specifically for Taiwan.

“We have developed a special version of the Xforce for the Taiwanese market, where we have worked alongside CMC for more than 60 years, to further strengthen our presence and enhance product value,“ said Tatsuo Nakamura, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors.”After careful local research, we have created a model with greater value that we proudly stand behind. Reservations have already exceeded our initial projections, and we are truly excited to deliver this model to our customers in Taiwan.”

*From left to right: Tatsuo Nakamura, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors; Hsin-Cheng Tseng, president at CMC.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at

Source: Mitsubishi MotorsSectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation