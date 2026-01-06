Atom11 Launches Neo, Award-Winning Amazon Ads Copilot For Amazon Sellers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, Amazon sellers can't run efficiently with the siloed setup that worked in 2019. Yet many teams still bounce between separate tools for ads, inventory, and pricing, each telling only part of the story. For PPC specialists, that fragmentation costs time, clarity, and performance.

atom11 is changing that with Neo, its award-winning AI copilot. Neo brings Seller Central and advertising data together so brands and agencies can quickly understand why sales move up or down and act with more precision.

Built by atom11's ex-Amazon team, Neo reflects a simple belief: AI should make selling on Amazon easier, not more overwhelming. The team watched advertisers spend hours stitching together Seller Central reports, AMC outputs, ad dashboards, and brand analytics just to answer one question:“Why did my sales drop this week?” Neo encodes that expert workflow into a few clicks.

One clear answer, not more dashboards

Neo 's flagship use case is sales fluctuation analysis. Instead of stopping at“sales are down,” Neo compares time periods across 15+ signals: ad metrics like spend, impressions, clicks, CTR, and ACoS, layered with retail signals like inventory/stockouts, pricing, Buy Box, search volume, organic traffic, reviews, and more (where available). It frames the diagnosis through a simple traffic vs. conversion lens, so teams can immediately see whether the problem is visibility or conversion.

Brands using Neo have already cut analysis time by 93%, getting a concise explanation in under a minute: what changed, why it changed, and what to do next, without relying on symptomatic bid tweaks.

Enter an ASIN, and Neo reviews key performance signals. It might rule out stockouts, flag traffic loss, and recommend targeted actions like reallocating budgets to campaigns that lost impressions, tightening manual targeting, or refreshing creatives where CTR is slipping.

What's next

Neo is being built as a proactive copilot (vs. a more traditional AI chatbot) tied to ASIN-level KPIs, continuously monitoring performance and surfacing next best actions. The roadmap includes CRM integrations for action tracking,“glass box” type automation monitoring and copiloting, and a path from rule-based to custom agent-based automation that can not only make performance-based bid changes, but also look for seller central signals before making bid changes, followed by active monitoring of their impact and a rollback if performance slips.

Neo's approach has already been recognized: Ask Neo (then called Ask AI) won the AI Innovation Award Amazon Ads Partner Awards 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

About atom11

atom11 (A product of ELEVENATOM SOLUTIONS Pvt. Ltd) is an Amazon ad automation software built to unify data and turn it into clear, actionable insights. By integrating advertising data with retail signals like inventory, pricing, and competitor activity, atom11 helps agencies, large brands, and sellers diagnose issues faster and improve performance.

