Building Belonging: Trane Technologies' Hidden Disability Sunflower Program

One of the most meaningful additions to our culture is the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, a global initiative we proudly joined in 2025 that helps support our Opportunity for All sustainability commitment.

The Sunflower Program was designed to provide a quiet yet powerful way for people with non-visible disabilities, conditions or chronic illnesses to signal they may need extra patience or understanding. Displayed most often as a lanyard with sunflowers, this symbol lets our people navigate work with greater confidence, knowing that support and consideration are always within reach.

Central to bringing programs like this to life is our VisAbility Business Resource Group (BRG), founded in 2018 to focus on inclusion and opportunity for our team members and their family members living with a disability. The VisAbility BRG strives to build a culture that is accessible and uplifting for employees who have a wide range of diverse abilities, whether visible or nonvisible.

As Greg Young, Senior Category Manager, Procurement, and Co-Chair of the VisAbility BRG, explains,“This resource group is here to support our employees whether they have a disability or whether they're supporting family or friends with a disability, and make sure that they can be authentic and bring their whole selves to work without having to be exceedingly vocal, because disabilities, at the end of the day, are a very personal thing.”

Our company's goal with the Sunflower Program is to further our culture of inclusion. "We chose to partner with Hidden Disabilities Program because we felt like it was the next step in our disability inclusion journey, and that we could provide the option if somebody felt comfortable to disclose,” shares Emily Schwabacher, HR Solutions Relationship Manager and Co-Chair of the VisAbility BRG.

You'll see this inclusion in action when you meet colleagues like Pablo, Beth and Cara-whose experiences show the spirit of support and community here:

Pablo brings creativity, clarity and courage to his career

Pablo's career at Trane Technologies is a testament to what happens when you can bring your whole self to work. As a Creative Director and storyteller, Pablo found strength in his ADHD diagnosis, using it to fuel his creativity and connect with others. His openness has inspired dialogue and understanding, proving that here, differences are celebrated.

Read Pablo's story

Beth finds inspiration and strength in supporting others

A champion for growth and inclusion, Beth's journey spans more than 25 years with our company. She's experienced the impact of hidden disabilities personally and as a parent-and she's dedicated to uplifting others through mentorship and advocacy. Beth's story is a reminder that encouragement and support are available at every career stage.

Read Beth's story

Cara leads with empathy and inclusion

Cara leads with heart and empathy, drawing on her personal experience with ADHD and Lupus to support managers and employees alike. She's seen firsthand how the Sunflower Program and an open, resourceful culture can make a workplace truly inclusive. Cara is helping shape a future where everyone feels safe to show up fully and authentically.

Read Cara's story

Our people are our greatest differentiator

We believe team members' diverse experiences and perspectives strengthen our ability to develop solutions for global climate challenges. At Trane Technologies, you're not just joining a company-you're joining a community that's passionate about making an impact on our planet. Learn more about our different teams and how they're making a difference.

Through initiatives like the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program and our Opportunity for All commitment, we're building a future that's accessible, supportive and full of possibility.

If you're looking for a place where you'll belong, grow and have the chance to make a difference, there's a place here for you.

Explore careers that make an impact at Trane Technologies.