Deadline Alert: Stubhub Holdings, Inc. (STUB) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub Holdings, Inc. (“StubHub” or the“Company”) (NYSE: STUB ) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”).

What Happened?

On September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its IPO, selling approximately 34 million shares of Class A common stock at $23.50 per share.

On November 13, 2025, after the market closed, StubHub issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter 2025, which ended September 30, 2025. The press release revealed free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease from the Company's free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. The press release further revealed the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease from the year ago period, where the Company reported $12.4 million in net cash provided by operating activities.

On the same date, the Company filed its Form 10-Q for the same quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, with the SEC. The quarterly report revealed that this year-over-year decrease “primarily reflects changes in the timing of payments to vendors.”

On this news, StubHub's stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.9%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $10.31 per share, a nearly 56% decline from the $23.50 per share IPO price.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Registration Statement was materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company's free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than January 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

