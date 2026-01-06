AI In Regulatory Affairs Global Research Report 2025: A $3.9 Billion Market By 2029, Driven By Automating Processes, Expediting Drug Approvals, Minimizing Human Error, And And Data Accuracy
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software or Platforms; Services By Deployment Mode: Cloud-based; On-Premises By Application: Regulatory Intelligence; Data Migration and Integration; Dossier Management; Product Registration and Approvals; Pharmacovigilance and Safety Reporting; Regulatory Submissions and Publishing; Other Applications By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Other End-Users
Subsegments:
- By Software or Platforms: Regulatory Information Management; Document Management; Data Analytics and Insights; Natural Language Processing Tools; Cloud-Based Compliance Solutions; Workflow Automation Systems; AI-Powered Decision Support By Services: Implementation and Integration; Training and Consulting; Support and Maintenance; Regulatory Process Outsourcing; Data Migration and Validation; Compliance Monitoring Services; Managed Services
Companies Featured
- Freyr Software Services Private Limited Celegence LLC Wipro Limited Indegene Limited Clarivate Plc Zenovel Pharma Services LLP RegDesk Inc Compliance Inc IONI AI INC. Interfacing Technologies Corporation OneTrust LLC Xapien Ltd. SpringsApps Technologies Pvt Ltd. Fairnow Inc. Navitas Life Sciences Private Limited S&P Global Inc. International Business Machines Corporation ZS Associates International Inc. Vistaar Technologies Inc. Lexim AI Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Regulatory Affairs Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment