Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Aerospace And Defense Global Research Report 2025: Opportunities In Rising Demand For Autonomous Operations, Predictive Maintenance, And Data-Driven Decision Systems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$29.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$48.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope Coverage:
- Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises Platforms: Land, Naval, Airborne, Space Technologies: Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, Robotics, Big Data Analytics Applications: Predictive Maintenance, Surveillance, Mission Systems, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Autonomous Systems, Navigation Key Companies: Microsoft, Airbus, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, IBM, Intel, General Dynamics
Subsegments:
- Hardware: Processors, Memory Devices, Storage Units, Sensors, etc. Software: Data Analytics Platforms, Flight Control Systems, Mission Management Systems, etc. Services: System Integration, Consulting, Maintenance, Training, Data Management, etc.
Geographies: Countries such as USA, China, UK, India, Japan, among others across regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, etc.
Companies Featured
- Microsoft Corporation Airbus SE Raytheon Technologies Corporation Lockheed Martin Corporation International Business Machines Corporation Intel Corporation General Dynamics Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Honeywell International Inc. General Electric Co. Anduril Industries Inc. BAE Systems plc NVIDIA Corporation Thales Group Leonardo S.p.A. Indra Sistemas SA Palantir Technologies Inc. Helsing GmbH Rebellion Defense Shield AI.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Aerospace and Defense Market
