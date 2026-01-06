Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Set To Reach $20.2 Billion Globally By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$13.8 billion
|Market size forecast
|$20.2 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Crystal Growth Methods, Wafer Size, Wafer-Bonding Methods, End Users, Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Latin America, and MEA
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The direct wafer bonding technique was the dominant method in the semiconductor silicon wafer market in 2024, driven by its superior mechanical strength, minimal interface contamination, and suitability for high-performance applications in the consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors.
- In 2024, North America had the second-largest market share, due to an increase in government support for the U.S. to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor and related markets, paired with the surge in investment by major semiconductor and silicon wafer manufacturers across this region.
- The Czochralski (CZ) technique had the largest share of the crystal growth segment in 2024, due to its ability to produce high-purity monocrystalline silicon wafers that are used in logic, memory, and power device manufacturing.
Emerging startups:
- Clas-SiC Wafer Fab GlobiTech Inc
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The market is projected to reach $20.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
- These include rising demand for advanced semiconductor nodes, increasing investments in AI and 5G infrastructure, and the rapid expansion of consumer electronics and EV industries globally, etc.
- Restraints include the high initial investment requirements and geopolitical tensions. Opportunities stem from the increasing rise in government initiatives, and rising demand for semiconductor solutions in the automotive, consumer electronics, and robotics industries.
- The market is segmented by wafer size, crystal growth methods, end user industries and wafer-bonding methods.
- The 300mm segment is projected to be dominant in the market through 2030, driven by its high yield efficiency and widespread adoption in fabricating SoCs for smartphones, AI accelerators, automotive ECUs, and edge computing devices.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global semiconductor silicon wafer market due to its large-scale chip manufacturing hubs, government subsidies, high volume of exports, and increasing demand from electronics and automotive industries.
Market leaders include:
- EPISIL-PRECISION INC. FERROTEC (USA) CORP. GLOBALWAFERS JAPAN CO. LTD. OKMETIC RS TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. SHANGHAI SIMGUI TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD. SILICON MATERIALS INC. SILTRONIC AG SK INC. SOITEC SUMCO CORP. WAFERPRO WAFER WORKS CORP. ZHONGHUAN LEADING SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
