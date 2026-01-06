Free Live Sports Expands Global Footprint, Signing 7 New Distribution Deals To Bring Its Unparalleled Sports Content To Over 75 Million Households

The new agreements include six global CTV distribution partnerships with VIDAA (including Hisense Channels), Rakuten TV, Titan OS, Whale TV, Anoki (LiveTVx), and Swift TV, significantly expanding FLS's availability across leading smart TV platforms and streaming ecosystems.

Additionally, FLS has signed an agreement with 3SS, a global leader in delivering next-generation in-vehicle entertainment solutions. 3SS' 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment platform is currently being deployed by leading global OEMs.

This expansion marks one of the largest distribution jumps in the company's history and reinforces FLS's position as a dominant free destination for sports entertainment across Connected TV.

The new distribution agreements-spanning leading international CTV platforms, smart TV manufacturers, digital aggregators, and automotive entertainment systems-significantly strengthen FLS's presence in both established and fast-growing markets. Viewers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia will now gain access to FLS's curated lineup of 24/7 FAST channels, live events, and premium sports programming.

“This global expansion underscores the momentum behind Free Live Sports and the universal demand for accessible, high-quality sports content,” said Cathy Rasenberger, President of Sports Studio Inc.“Partnering with these world-class platforms allows us to reach millions of new fans while giving our channel partners even broader exposure. These distribution deals are the next step in our commitment to making world-class sports entertainment available to everyone, everywhere. It's a transformative moment for FLS, and we're just getting started.”

A Rapidly Growing Global Platform

With the addition of these seven distribution partners, FLS continues its steady march toward becoming the most widely available free sports destination on CTV. The platform's expanding footprint ensures:



Greater international visibility for its growing channel lineup

Enhanced monetization through diversified global ad markets

Deeper fan engagement with localized reach across multiple continents Stronger support for content partners looking to scale their audiences



Built for Partners, Optimized for Fans

FLS's distribution-first strategy pairs modern ad-tech infrastructure-machine-learning optimization, dynamic creative routing, and contextual targeting-with strong platform relationships. This approach gives partners meaningful revenue uplift while delivering fans a seamless free streaming experience.

Availability

The rollout of FLS across the newly announced platforms has already begun, with full availability expected in early 2026.

About Free Live Sports

Free Live Sports (FLS) is the flagship free sports streaming platform from Sports Studio Inc., delivering premium live and on-demand sports to millions of fans across Connected TV. Featuring 24/7 linear channels, exclusive events, original programming, and global sports coverage, FLS brings unmatched variety to audiences worldwide-no subscription required.

About Sports Studio Inc.

Sports Studio Inc. is a leading sports media and technology company specializing in streaming, FAST channel operations, distribution, and CTV monetization. The company powers a growing portfolio of sports brands and partnerships, redefining how fans discover and experience sports across the digital landscape.

Press Contact

Sports Studio Inc. – Media Relations

...

