Two Months To Go: Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit Returns To London In March 2026

London – 6 January –With two months to go, Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 is entering its final countdown ahead of its return to London on 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

As the two -month mark approaches, the summit is set to once again bring together senior sustainability leaders, policymakers and solution providers focused on accelerating net-zero strategy, decarbonisation and sustainable transformation across enterprise and public-sector organisations.

Part of BizClik's global sustainability portfolio, the event will run alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, reinforcing the critical connection between sustainability leadership, responsible procurement and supply-chain decarbonisation.

Two Months Until Global Sustainability Leaders Meet in London

With just twomonths to go, Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most important sustainability gatherings of the year. The two-day event will welcome more than 1,000 in-person attendees from global enterprises, NGOs, governments and consultancies.

As the countdown continues, the sumumit will feature:



50+ speakers across sustainability, energy, procurement, supply chain, climate tech and ESG



10 themed content tracks addressing the most urgent net-zero and decarbonisation challenges

4 executive workshops designed for leaders shaping and delivering net-zero strategy



Confirmed Speakers as the Two-Month Countdown Begins

With two months remaining, the 2026 agenda includes senior leaders driving global climate action, including:



Chief Sustainability Officer, European Space Agency



Head of Sustainability, NVIDIA



Global Head of Sustainability, Schneider Electric



Chief AI Officer, Met Office



Chief Sustainability Officer, Virgin Media O2

Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell



These leaders will share how they are responding to regulatory demands, scaling decarbonisation initiatives and advancing climate innovation across complex global operations insights that will come into focus when the summit opens in two months' time.

What Attendees Will Gain in Two Months' Time

As the summit moves into its final two months, attendees can expect:



Strategic insight on meeting net-zero targets and managing ESG risk across operations and value chains



In-person networking with senior sustainability peers, industry leaders and climate-tech innovators

Practical case studies, best-practice examples and actionable tools for sustainable transformation



A Platform for Practical Climate Action - Two Months Out

With two months to go, Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit remains focused on practical delivery. Sessions and workshops are designed to ensure senior leaders leave with clear actions they can take forward within their organisations.

The summit will also provide a platform for companies and technology partners to demonstrate solutions supporting net-zero commitments across operations, transport, energy systems and supply chains.









Driving Decarbonisation Throughout 2026

As net-zero deadlines approach and regulatory expectations increase, organisations are seeking credible pathways to reduce emissions. With two months remaining, Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 will deliver expert insight, real-world examples and practical guidance to support decarbonisation efforts.

The event forms part of BizClik's wider Sustainability LIVE global events programme, delivering year-round insight across London, New York, Chicago and other global locations.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is BizClik's international event series focused on sustainability, ESG, climate action and responsible business transformation. The portfolio connects global leaders with the technologies, data and strategies shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech, supply chain, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, research and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.

