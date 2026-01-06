NXP And GE Healthcare Accelerate AI Innovation In Acute Care

LAS VEGAS and CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) today announced a collaboration to pioneer new advancements in edge AI innovation leveraging NXP's long history in secure, high-performance edge processing and GE HealthCare's deep experience in medical technology innovation. Beginning with new anesthesia and neonatal concepts showcased at CES 2026, the collaboration highlights how the intelligence, low latency, resilience, and security offered by edge AI can transform certain workflows and empower clinicians to deliver improved patient care with simple, actionable insights.

In acute care environments like the operating room and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), care teams require solutions that provide actionable intelligence delivered with low latency. On-device edge AI processes data to deliver immediate, consistent performance and help enable critical insights to be available without delay. Embedding edge AI into point-of-care devices may provide clinicians fast, reliable, and secure access to critical information.

GE HealthCare and NXP have formulated two new concepts1 combining NXP's edge AI expertise and portfolio with GE HealthCare's experience in medical technology innovations. The first concept brings edge AI capabilities to anesthesia delivery in the operating room, intending to provide anesthesiologists with a reliable, hands-free way to interact with anesthesia equipment using real-time voice commands. This project is designed to help anesthesiologists attend to the patient in a dynamic and crowded operating room, while reducing excessive cognitive load, alarm fatigue, and risk of human error.

The second concept is designed to support neonatal care through intelligent, live monitoring. This technology aims to detect whether an infant is crying or at rest, identify unwanted objects in the bed, or recognize if the baby has rolled onto their stomach - designed to help care teams and enable them to keep babies comfortable. This concept uses agentic AI on the edge to log the event and alert clinicians, if appropriate. All image processing occurs locally using models leveraging the NXP eIQ AI Toolkit. No images leave the device, supporting strict security and privacy standards.

The development of both concepts is underpinned by GE HealthCare's Responsible AI principles, which include a focus on safety, security, privacy, validity, transparency, explainability, and fairness. The concepts are based on NXP's applications processors with integrated neural processing units (NPUs), as well as a dedicated, standalone NPU, with software enablement from NXP's eIQ AI Toolkit.

“At GE HealthCare, we build AI that keeps clinicians at the center, assisting clinical judgment and freeing up time for patient care,” said Jeff Caron, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Patient Care Solutions, GE HealthCare.“Collaborating with NXP helps us explore secure on-device AI as a complement to our cloud solutions, with concepts designed to support care teams in acute settings.”

“This collaboration brings together GE HealthCare's clinical trust and decades of medical technology innovation with NXP's eIQ AI enablement and deep experience in secure, high-performance edge computing to provide safe, secure, and practical edge AI solutions to clinicians and patients,” said Charles Dachs, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Secure Connected Edge, NXP.“Together, we aim to enable more personalized care, from continuous monitoring in the NICU and hands-free interaction with anesthesia equipment to exploratory research concepts such as AI-driven risk prediction, automated triage, and personalized treatment recommendations.”

GE HealthCare and NXP will demonstrate these two concepts at CES 2026 in NXP's Pavilion (Central Plaza #134). To experience this collaboration and the innovation it enables, please make an appointment to visit NXP's Pavilion.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2026 NXP B.V

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM.

Follow us on LinkedI, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website for more information.

