Cultura Acquires BIG Consulting, LLC From ALCIVIA And New Vision Co-Op, Expanding Agribusiness Intelligence, Transformation And Analytics Services

Founded in 2015, BIG Consulting provides solutions for transforming complex agricultural data into actionable insights through customized dashboards, advanced reporting, and strategic consulting. With expertise across agronomy, energy, feed, grain, retail, and financials, BIG has helped Agribusinesses across the Midwest US improve performance, identify risks, and enhance operational efficiency.

“Welcoming BIG Consulting into Cultura expands business intelligence capabilities across our collective of businesses,” said Rich Reynertson, President of Cultura.

“BIG Consulting LLC combines insights, consulting, and industry expertise-supporting our customers and the industry to turn Agri-Food data into actionable insights and decisions.”

BIG continues operating under its current brand, as BIG Consulting, ensuring continuity for customers while leveraging Cultura's relationships, capabilities and industry expertise. Cultura has acquired the business from two of BIG's longstanding customers, ALCIVIA and New Vision Co-op.

“We are proud of the role New Vision Co-op played in supporting BIG Consulting's growth and innovation – both as an investor and long-time customer,” said Matt Ashton, New Vision CEO.“Cultura's acquisition helps ensure that BIG's experience and expertise will continue, and we believe this transition offers continued capabilities and resources for customers."

“This transaction represents a significant milestone for BIG Consulting,” said Rodney Balvitsch, interim CEO of ALCIVIA.“Cultura's acquisition provides scale and alignment that support BIG's ongoing operations within the agriculture industry. We're proud of the foundation we helped build and confident that Cultura will empower BIG to remain focused on innovation and service. As a customer of BIG, we are excited to be part of this journey.”

This acquisition reflects a shared commitment to advancing agricultural data analytics and supporting the evolving needs of Agribusinesses.

“We look forward to working with Cultura to broaden our insights and services across the agriculture industry,” said Kent Schultz, CEO of BIG Consulting.“This collaboration helps ensure continuity and value for all our clients.”

About BIG Consulting, LLC

BIG Consulting, LLC specializes in business intelligence and data analytics solutions for the agriculture industry, helping clients turn data into actionable insights for improved performance and growth. To learn more, visit

About Cultura Technologies

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn

For More Information

Michelle McCabe

VP, Marketing

Cultura Technologies

...