Crushers Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034: Opportunities In Advancements In Green Infrastructure, Recycling, Smart City Development, And Renewable Energy Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the crushers market include advancements in green infrastructure, recycling, smart city development, and renewable energy projects. Integration of automation, energy-efficient designs, and sustainability-focused mergers will drive innovation and market growth, especially in emerging economies.

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crushers Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global crushers market is witnessing significant growth, evolving from a size of $2.01 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $2.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upward trajectory during the historic period is driven by urbanization, road and highway development, increased demand for commercial and residential infrastructure, industrialization in emerging economies, and a burgeoning need for aggregates.

The market projects reaching $2.75 billion by 2029, driven by investments in green infrastructure, emphasis on waste recycling, renewable energy demands, smart city developments, and expanded metro and rail networks. Key trends include automation integration, sensor-based monitoring, deployment of energy-efficient motors, modular designs, improved wear-resistant materials, and predictive maintenance technology adoption.

Crucial to this industry's growth is the escalating demand for aggregates essential in producing concrete, asphalt, and other construction materials. This demand is largely fueled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure projects, and industrial expansion needing substantial amounts of sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, and recycled concrete. Crushers play a pivotal role in processing these materials into varied aggregate sizes, maintaining a steady high-quality supply. For instance, the USGS reported a 3% rise in aggregate production value, from $36.9 billion in 2023 to $38 billion in 2024, underpinning the crushers market's expansion.

Leading market players prioritize innovation, notably in developing high-performance cone crushers that boost efficiency and capacity. In March 2025, Metso Corporation launched the Nordberg HPe Series cone crushers, comprising HP600e, HP800e, and HP900e models. These advanced machines offer 15% more capacity and 35% higher crushing force compared to predecessors, equipped with optimized chambers and an advanced automation platform enhancing real-time performance and safety.

Further consolidating market strength, Propel Industries acquired Omega Crushing and Screening Ltd. in June 2024. This strategic move combines Propel's manufacturing prowess with Omega's expertise in eco-friendly electric mobile crushing, bolstering innovation, sustainability, and global reach. This acquisition underscores Propel's commitment to sustainable technology catering to the global demand for advanced crushing solutions.

Major competitors in the crushers market include Deere & Company, Thyssenkrupp AG, Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Metso Corporation, Terex Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Weir Group PLC, and others. Asia-Pacific led the region in 2024, with the Middle East poised for rapid growth.

The comprehensive crushers market report offers insights into market size, regional shares, segment details, and trends. Detailed analysis covers various crushers types including cone, impact, jaw, roll crushers alongside stationary, mobile, and portable units powered by diesel, electric, and hybrid systems. The research delivers a holistic view of market values, emphasizing revenues from the sale of industrial, modular, and specialized crushers along with additional services.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Cone Crushers, Impact Crushers, Jaw Crushers, Roll Crushers, Other Types.

By Mobility: Stationary Crushers, Mobile Crushers, Portable Crushers.

By Power Source: Diesel, Electric, Hybrid. By Application: Construction, Mining, Aggregate, Demolition.

Key Companies Profiled:



Deere & Company

Thyssenkrupp AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Sandvik AB Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Other Companies Featured



Metso Corporation

Terex Corporation

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Weir Group PLC

Superior Industries Inc.

Astec Industries Inc.

McLanahan Corporation

McCloskey International

Rubble Master HMH GmbH

Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

Lippmann-Milwaukee Inc.

SBM Mineral Processing GmbH

Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co. Ltd.

IROCK Crushers

Westpro Machinery Inc.

Dragon Equipment Limited GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900