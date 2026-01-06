$181.68 Bn Public Relations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|398
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$100.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$181.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Include:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics Key Trends Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework Global Market Size and Growth Regional and Country Analysis Market Segmentation Regional Market Size and Growth Competitive Landscape Other Major and Innovative Companies Competitive Benchmarking Competitive Dashboard Key Mergers and Acquisitions Recent Developments Market Opportunities and Strategies Conclusions and Recommendations
Markets Covered:
- By Medium: Events, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Company Websites, TV, Print, Other Mediums By Type: Private PR Firms, Public PR Firms By End User: Sectors like Consumer Goods, BFSI, Government, Telecom, IT, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment
Companies Featured
- Omnicom Group Inc. WPP plc (Ogilvy, Burson) FleishmanHillard BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co. Ltd. (Formerly BlueFocus Communication Group Co. Ltd.) Publicis Groupe SA (MSL Group) Interpublic Group (IPG) Inc. (Weber Shandwick, Golin) Daniel J. Edelman (DJE) Holdings Inc. (Edelman) Ketchum Inc. Syneos Health Communications Allison+Partners Inc. Ruder Finn Asia Sun & Moon Inc. PR APAC (P.R.A. Corporation) Dentsu PR The Public Relations Network (PRN) Hahm Partners Proficient PR Incomm Global PR PR One Havas Eleven International Brunswick Group FTI Consulting MHP Group (SEC Newgate) Instinctif Partners Headland Consultancy SEC Newgate UK Finsbury Glover Hering (FGS Global) Kekst CNC Achtung! Serviceplan Public Relations Hering Schuppener (FGS Global) Image 7 TBWA\Corporate Apollo Strategic Communications LLYC Barabino & Partners Mazzoni & Partners INC Italia (I&N Communications) AMI Communications Haven Communications Profile Group Ciszewski Public Relations Golin Romania The Practice Premium Communication Grayling Mikhailov & Partners AGT Communications Group INSAGO NATIONAL Public Relations Argyle Citizen Relations Narrative PR Proof Strategies Veritas Communications Padilla Mission North Golin Hill+Knowlton Strategies MWW Group Finn Partners JeffreyGroup Imaginatto PR In Press Porter Novelli APCO Worldwide Wallis Marketing Consultants Mikado Public Relations W7Worldwide Pragma Red Media Africa C&F Porter Novelli MediaCraft Associates Meropa Communications WE Communications
