ME FITOUT Sets New Benchmark In UAE's High-Rise Interiors, Successfully Delivers Reem Eleven

Interior fit-out market to exceed USD 4.13 Billion by 2030 amid urban boom and demand for high-performance living.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The project powers local production, reduced imports, elevated sustainability and design standards, aligning with 'We the UAE 2031' vision, UAE's Green Agenda 2030, and the and the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.

January, 2026: ME FITOUT, a fast-growing interior fit-out company, successfully completed the joinery and fit-out works at Reem Eleven, a 25-storey residential tower with a built-up area of over 20,000 sqm, developed by SAAS properties at the heart of Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The project serves as a testament to the company's growing capacity to execute complex, large-scale residential interiors that combine precision, craftsmanship, technology and sustainability.

The first phase of the project encompassed complete joinery installations across 20 floors, which includes bespoke wooden doors, wardrobes, kitchen units and cabinets. These units were custom-built at ME FITOUT's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park. The second phase of the project focused on public areas, including the installation of premium wall claddings, integrated seating, decorative joinery, and cabinets, tailored to deliver timeless design precision and durability.

Sherif Nagy, CEO of ME FITOUT, said:“The successful delivery of Reem Eleven's joinery and fit-out works demonstrates the scale of precision, discipline and innovation needed for high-rise residential projects in the UAE's competitive market. The country's interior fit-out industry is projected to surpass USD 4.13 billion by 2030, driven by accelerated urban growth and the country's evolving appetite for sustainable, high-performance living spaces. Aligning with Saas Properties' vision of creating unparalleled living and working environments has enabled us to raise execution standards across design quality and craftsmanship throughout the project.”

“Beyond addressing market demands, our fully integrated manufacturing and project delivery model is advancing the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' vision, UAE's Green Agenda 2030 and the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative by reinforcing local production capabilities, cutting down reliance on imports and raising the bar for quality, sustainability, and design excellence,” added Sherif.

As part of the project, ME FITOUT leveraged advanced European machinery and digital production-tracking systems to achieve maximum precision across large-volume outputs while minimising material waste. Every component of the project was manufactured using FSC-certified boards, low-VOC finishes, and recycled materials, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable manufacturing and compliance with the UAE's environmental standards.

The company's in-house design and production offered seamless alignment between structural layouts and interior details, helping ensure on-time delivery without compromising creative vision or craftsmanship quality. Along with its unwavering focus on safety and excellence, ME FITOUT continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner for developers and consultants across the UAE.

As ME FITOUT expands its residential, commercial, and hospitality portfolio, the joinery and fit-out project at Reem Eleven marks a significant milestone for the company. It showcases the company's capability to deliver future-ready interiors that align with the UAE's objectives for innovation-driven construction, sustainable practices and world-class design standards.