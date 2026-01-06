403
Vancouver Home Sales Fell To Lowest Level In 20 Years During 2025
Greater Vancouver posted its lowest annual home sales in more than 20 years during 2025.
Greater Vancouver Realtors said home sales in the city declined 12.9% year-over-year in December 2025 and were 20.7% below the 10-year seasonal average for the month.
Last year's sales total of 23,800 properties was almost 25% below the 10-year annual sales average and the lowest level in two decades.
In all, Vancouver's residential home sales fell 10.4% in 2025 compared with 2024.
The Vancouver real estate board said the housing market slowed due to U.S. President Donald Trump levying tariffs on Canadian goods, hurting the economy and consumer confidence.
There were more than 65,000 properties listed for sale in Greater Vancouver during 2025, an 8.2% increase compared with 2024.
The average price for a residential property listed for sale in Vancouver stood at $1.11 million at the end of 2025, representing a 4.5% decrease from December 2024 levels.
The real estate board said that with sales down and inventory elevated, prices have eased across all property types in Greater Vancouver.
The benchmark price for a detached home in December stood at $1.88 million, a 5.3% decrease from a year earlier. Condo prices were also down 5.3% year-over-year at $710,000.
Vancouver, British Columbia is Canada's second largest housing market after the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
