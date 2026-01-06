MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Everkind, An AI-Powered Life Coach, Announces Closing of $3,000,000 Financing and the Formation of the Everkind Foundation

January 06, 2026 10:00 AM EST | Source: Everkind Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Everkind Inc. ("Everkind" or the "Company"), a pioneering wellness platform, raised an additional $3 million to advance its mission of redefining mental health support through intelligent, emotionally attuned technology. The Company has built an exceptional advisory board and leadership team, drawing talent from global organizations including Amazon, Google, Expedia, and Check Point-as well as top experts in clinical care and public safety. Everkind is proudly founder-led, values-driven, and guided by a shared commitment to innovation in emotional well-being.

"This investment accelerates our vision of building the first AI-powered life coach that integrates therapeutic guidance and self-reflection into a seamless daily experience," said Harrison Newlands, CEO and Founder of Everkind. "By combining emotional care with generative AI, we're creating a new kind of support-intelligent, personalized, and deeply human. Our tools help people explore their emotions, find clarity, and move forward with intention. With this funding, we're focused on scaling our reach and delivering real impact in people's lives."

Everkind is also pleased to announce the formation of the Everkind Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation formed under the laws of Canada to advance equitable access to emotional well-being resources.

Harrison continued, "When we started Everkind, it was important to us that we deliver a real impact, and as such we are proud to announce the Everkind Foundation, which we formed for the purpose of advancing emotional well-being for all by expanding access to digital reflection tools, funding research, training, events and awareness, and building equitable pathways from self-help to human care. As part of the formation of the Everkind Foundation, we as founders have contributed approximately 4% of our common shares for the launch of this initiative."

About Everkind:

Everkind Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional-wellness technology company dedicated to making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered conversational journaling, personalized meditation and everyday sms based support to help users gain clarity, build resilience and feel more connected to themselves. Everkind's mission is to redefine digital wellness with tools that are private, adaptive and grounded in evidence-based practices. Learn more at Everkind.

Contact:

...

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Everkind Inc.